SV Insight (http://www.svinsight.com), a next-generation technology media company connecting China and Silicon Valley through several verticals on a daily-basis, recently announced they have secured nearly 10 million yuan in a pre-Series A round of funding, leading by Blackhole Capital, at around 50M yuan valuation ($7.2M).

Awarded the lofty investment for their never-before-done business idea, SV Insight is China’s first Silicon-Valley-based technology media company that helps the global mainstream business circle deeply.

Besides being awarded the new round of funding, SV Insight also announced they received the Tencent T + New Media Awards in June 2016 and won the annual New Media Awards at Newrank Conference recently.

SV Insight is interviewing leading technology innovation companies with in-depth topics. The past few months, SV Insight has had exclusive interviews with Sebastian Thrun - the founder of Google X lab and the father of Unmanned Vehicle, Robin Chan - Co-founder and CEO of Operator, D. Scott Phoenix - Co-founder of Vicarious, an artificial intelligence research company, and hundreds of Silicon Valley top innovators.

To bring the world's leading technology to the reader, the journalists of SV Insight also interviewed many academic leaders, including the global leader in artificial skin – Stanford professor Dr. Zhenan Bao, Dr. Peidong Yang - a UC Berkeley professor, who had a breakthrough in artificial photosynthesis, Stanford professor Dr. Zhi-Xun Shen - a member of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS), leader of Stanford Virtual Reality and Human Interaction (VHIL) Laboratory, Walter Greenleaf, and Director of Stanford Robotics Lab, Oussama Khatib, and even sneaked into the MIT Media Lab for an interview.

SV Insight attended the Google I/O, Apple Developer Conference, Facebook F8, and other scientific and technological conferences, bringing the fastest and most comprehensive science and technology information to the readers. They have attended many science and technology events at Silicon Valley and are always the first to release the latest news to the whole network. By January 1, 2017, SV Insight had the total amount of over 110 million readers in the whole network platform.

“We have a variety of products and contents written with personal experiences after our exclusive interviews,” said Paul Li, Founder and CEO of SV Insight.

"In the future, SV Insight will not only act as an industry observer. It will be a bridge that connects global innovators and technological innovation resources," Li said.

In the near future, SV Insight will unveil a new industry research project to cover trending topics in China’s tech industry. The purpose is to provide in-depth technology and product analysis through investigative reports, interviews, and meticulous research.

