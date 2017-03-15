TTA Appraisal Announces the Launch of VidoSee, Real-Time Video Inspection App Simply put, VidoSee makes the claim process quick and effortless for insurers and vehicle owners. No one else in the claims industry is doing anything like this right now.

When it comes to resolving insurance claims, speed is of the essence. For decades, the claims resolution process has hinged on field inspections, in which damage appraisers estimate the damages before the process can continue. Any effort to speed up this process is truly game changing to the claims industry, and now TTA Appraisal has announced one of the most significant game changers of all time — a real-time video inspection app that can allow vehicle owners and insurers alike to eliminate the need for field inspections altogether. The app is called VidoSee, and according to TTA Appraisal, it represents the future of the claims industry.

“With the VidoSee app, the vehicle owner does not have to wait for a field appraiser to inspect,” comments Jon Gironda, CEO of TTA Appraisal Co. “Instead, the vehicle owner can use the app to immediately and directly connect with one of our skilled in-house damage appraisers, in real-time, who then walks them through the inspection process. No onsite field inspection is needed as the HD quality of the video stream is no different from the appraiser being there in-person.”

The benefits of VidoSee are several, and they begin with a dramatic reduction in claims cycle time and significant increase in customer satisfaction. Thanks to the real-time connection with an experienced appraiser, claims get completed in half the time or less vs a traditional field inspection, with the same high standards of estimate accuracy and precision. “Simply put, VidoSee makes the claim process quick and effortless for insurers and vehicle owners. No one else in the claims industry is doing anything like this right now,” said Shawn Goins, President of TTA Appraisal Co.

Founded in 1998 as a regional independent appraisal company, and then expanded to a national scale in 2010, TTA Appraisal has grown to be not just the nation’s largest provider of heavy truck and equipment damage appraisals, but also a leading automobile, cycle, marine, RV and property appraisal company. With the acquisition of the best talent in the independent appraisal industry combined with the release of their revolutionary field inspection technology, TTA is setting their sights on becoming the very first global independent material damage appraisal company, and to be the first independent appraisal company to set cycle time and severity standards as never seen before in the industry. More information on VidoSee and TTA Appraisal can be found online at http://www.tta-appraisal.com.