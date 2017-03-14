Eversight Co-Founder to Speak at Shoptalk 2017

Eversight, the leader in Offer Innovation software, today announced that the company’s Co-Founder and Chairman, David Moran, will be a featured panelist, along with other retail industry leaders, on the Effective Pricing Strategies panel discussion at the second annual and rapidly growing Shoptalk event taking place March 17-22 at the Aria in Las Vegas. The panel discussion is scheduled for Wed, March 22nd, from 11:25am-12:15pm.

The Effective Pricing Strategies session at Shoptalk will delve into the art and science of retail pricing, different aspects of pricing including regular versus promoted price, dynamic pricing, and omnichannel pricing, and analyze which approaches have been effective, in what scenarios, and for what types of businesses.

“The challenges with creating effective pricing and promotion strategies are certainly longstanding but, at the same time, ever-changing based on evolving consumer behavior, retail business models, and technology advancements,” said Moran. “I am excited to join a rich discussion on a topic so critical to customer acquisition, long-term loyalty, and retail business results. And given Shoptalk’s stature as a can’t-miss event for next generation thinking in commerce, it will be a great setting for this discussion.”

Prior to co-founding Eversight, the leader in Offer Innovation software solutions that enable CPG manufacturers and retailers to discover, test, and deploy more effective promotions, David developed a wealth of expertise in pricing, promotions, and overall revenue growth management as VP of Global Sales, Revenue Management for Anheuser-Busch InBev na/sv and, earlier in his career, as a leader in McKinsey & Company’s Consumer Pricing service line.

David has also written and spoken on related topics such as organizational design for pricing, promotion, and revenue growth management teams, CPG and retail industry trends, and the behavioral economics theories and heuristics behind why consumers buy on promotion and why they react to different pricing structures.

