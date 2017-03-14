We're ecstatic that the Austin is excited and supportive of Spin. The city government's openness to innovation around biking as a mode of transportation is the reason we chose Austin as the first city in as the first city in the US for launch.

Spin, the first US-based stationless bikeshare company, is officially working with the City of Austin to rollout their station-less bikeshare in the city. Spin launched in Austin on Friday, March 10th, and after an incredibly successful 24 hours, complied with the city’s request to pause service until the Austin Department of Transportation (ATD) had an opportunity to review Spin’s infrastructure. Officials from the City of Austin and Spin met on Monday, March 13th, 2017, and following the meeting Spin was provisionally approved for operations during SXSW.

“We've reached an agreement to run a pilot with the City of Austin over SXSW, and we're excited to make our bikes available to the public, pending the final approval of the pilot project terms. We're ecstatic that the ATD is excited and supportive of Spin,” said Derrick Ko, co-founder and CEO of Spin. “The city government's openness to innovation around biking as a mode of transportation is the reason we chose Austin as the first city in the US to have a truly station-less bikeshare service. We'll be working closely with the City of Austin, and are looking forward to rolling out Spin in a responsible and permissible manner to all Austinites beyond SXSW.”