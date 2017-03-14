March 14, 2017 (Washington, D.C.) – As the telemedicine industry continues its upward growth, American Telemedicine Association is adding new features to its flagship conference, ATA 2017 Telehealth 2.0. The leading industry event takes place April 23-25 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

In addition to its host of other events, attendees can participate in the Experience Zone and Simulation Area tours, which enable attendees to test drive and interact with leading industry products and technologies. They also can celebrate their female colleagues while networking with thought leaders and industry experts following a Women’s Executive Panel.

“ATA 2017 Telehealth 2.0 was re-engineered from the ground-up to showcase products and technologies at the forefront of reinventing healthcare and value-based delivery,” said ATA CEO Jonathan Linkous. “They all work together to improve communications between healthcare providers and patients, as well as to enable real-time monitoring of patient health.”

ATA’s Experience Zone demonstrates how management and monitoring capabilities can reduce time and costs, and first and foremost save lives. In the Simulation Area, participants can receive a 15-minute guided tour of four common environments – an ICU, ER, doctor’s office and senior living facility – to learn how telemedicine services are best utilized in these areas. The purpose of these new exhibits is to provide hands-on experience that allows attendees to witness the interoperability of each technology. A total of 11 tours will be conducted over the course of the event. To register or see the full agenda visit http://www.ata2017.org. Simulation Area tour sponsors include Ziegler, InTouch Health, Advanced ICU Care and Medpod.

Women in Telehealth and the role of female leaders transforming the telehealth industry also are being recognized this year. Conference attendees are invited to join a “Women in Telemedicine: Leading the Charge of Healthcare Innovation” executive panel discussion featuring Charlotte Yeh, CMO, AARP (moderator); Julie Hall-Barrow, VP, Virtual Health and Innovation; Susan Dentzer, CEO, Network for Excellence in Health Innovation; Paula Guy, CEO, Salus Telehealth and Kristi Henderson, ATA Board of Directors, VP of Virtual Care & Innovation, Seton Healthcare Family and President & CEO, e-Health Advisors. There will also be a networking reception honoring women in the industry. Attendees can learn more and RSVP for the Women in Telehealth events here.

Among the conference’s other headliners are three-time Pulitzer Prize winning author Thomas L. Friedman and Kennedy Forum founder and advocate for mental health and brain research, the Honorable Patrick J. Kennedy.

Billed as the largest technology innovation and networking event in the telehealth industry, more than 6,000 healthcare and industry professionals, including 1,000 C-Level executives, are expected to attend this year’s event in Orlando.

Linkous added “The attendance and buzz we’re getting around the Telehealth 2.0 conference in Orlando is testament to the ability of this event to continuously evolve and transform – in ‘lockstep’ with how the industry continues to transform.”

Industry leading organizations featured in Telehealth 2.0 programming include AARP, Advanced ICU, Adventist Health System, the American Heart Association, American Well, Avera, Cerner, Cleveland Clinic, InTouch, Mayo Clinic, Ontario Telemedicine Network, The Good Samaritan Society, Teladoc, UMMC Center for Telehealth, UPMC, Ziegler, and Zipnosis, among others. A full listing of sponsors is located here.

Discounts are available for members and those who register before March 25.

