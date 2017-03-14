True Influence Announces Mike Rogers as Senior Vice President

Mike Rogers, Senior Vice President The team here at True Influence appreciate Mikes deep sales and business development experience which helps us manage and accelerate our tremendous growth.

True Influence, the leading Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and technology company, announced today that it has promoted Mike Rogers to Senior Vice President.

In this role, Mike will play an integral part in further expanding True Influence’s presence in newly opened markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Brian Giese, Chief Executive Officer of True Influence made the announcement in the following statement:

“We are excited to promote Mike during our expansion of True Influence’s presence worldwide. The team here at True Influence appreciate Mikes deep sales and business development experience which helps us manage and accelerate our tremendous growth. His most important contribution is that our customers trust Mike to help them understand and create the ROI they need.”

Mike’s promotion coincides with critical and commercial acclaim for InsightBASE™, True Influence’s Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform that monitors millions of companies’ surge indicators across the Internet to help target the right message to the right person at the right time. Providing critical intelligence for B2B marketers, InsightBASE provides a backbone for content marketing.

Mike will help to oversee the expansion of the InsightBASE™ platform, while also bringing together the world’s largest supply of intent signals and contact records to fuel InsightBASE™.

Mr. Rogers has over 35 years’ experience in advertising, sales, international marketing, consulting, business development, and customer strategy and demand generation.

Commenting on his appointment, Mike said:

“I am fortunate to work with such a committed team at True Influence. Our culture focuses not only on customer satisfaction, but customer success. That culture exists because we always listen to our customers first and, as a result, we have some of the most loyal customers in our industry. That trust is a responsibility that we take very seriously, because it is a supreme honor in its own right.”

About InsightBASE™

InsightBASE™ is a Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) Platform that monitors worldwide behavioral activity in near real-time. By connecting these buying signals to contacts, InsightBASE™ operates ahead of the curve so marketers know when customers are ready to buy.

About True Influence

True Influence is the market leader in B2B targeting and innovative fact-based account marketing. Its clients include IBM, TimeWarner, Google and Oracle, among others. To learn more about True Influence, InsightBASE™, or to request a product demonstration, visit: http://www.trueinfluence.com.