Stor-All Solutions Launches ‘EZ Wipe™’: All-Purpose Storage Marker

Stor-All Solutions, a leading provider of innovative food storage containers, announces the debut of its EZ Wipe™ series of Storage Markers at the International Housewares Show, Booth N6455 from March 19-21, 2017. The markers are designed to work directly on any storage container, including the Press & Click™ line. The EZ Wipe™ collection solves the age-old questions of “what is in my container” and “how old is it”?

Just as the Press & Click line has an iconic one-touch design, which prevents spills or messes, in addition to its safety as a BPA-free plastic alternative, the EZ Wipe™ markers were designed specifically to work on any storage container…even plastic!

EZ Wipe™ writes in bright, vibrant colors and comes in a four-pack collection of blue, pink, green and orange markers. It is also an ideal way to write beautifully on white and dry erase boards, as well as windows and other non-porous surfaces.

Made from non-toxic, non-flammable and environmentally friendly materials, EZ Wipe™ is available in two styles, Medium Point and Fine Point. EZ Wipe™ dries quickly without smudging, does not rub off at the touch, and allows users to easily remove any writing, without leaving residue on compatible surfaces. Simply wipe with a damp cloth and it is gone.

“EZ Wipe™ is our latest innovation, which complements our line of storage containers. These all-purpose markers are versatile, colorful, and a convenient means of labeling, removing and re-labeling your favorite containers and totes, storing everything from food to linens.” says Alex Missry, COO of Stor-All Solutions, a division of Misco Home & Garden. “You can itemize and personalize all your storage without any additional accessories. It makes organizing easy and fun.”

About Stor-All Solutions

Headquartered in Dunellen, New Jersey, Stor-All Solutions is a division of Misco Home & Garden. The company’s storage containers combine form and function, delivering reliable preservation of otherwise perishable foods. For more information, visit http://www.storallsolutions.com.