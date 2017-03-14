Interjet Cancels Flights on East Coast Due to Severe Winter Weather

interjet-logo1-5in-150.png

A late winter storm hitting the East Coast of the U.S., is impacting flight operations. As a result, the following flights have been canceled:

March 13, 2017

Flight 960 – Cancun (CUN) to New York City (JFK)

Flight 2994 – Mexico City (MEX) to New York City (JFK)

March 14, 2017

Flight 961 - New York City (JFK) to Cancun (CUN)

Flight 2990 - Mexico City (MEX) to New York City (JFK)

Flight 2991 - New York City (JFK) to Mexico City (JFK)

Flight 2995 - New York City (JFK) to Mexico City (JFK)

Passengers scheduled on one of these flights may rebook without change fees for other Interjet flights on March 14, 15, 16 or 17, 2017, provided the change in fare does not exceed the price of the original ticket.

In the event flight changes are requested for dates after March 17, 2017, charges will apply for any fare difference.

Route changes are allowed and passengers will only pay for any fare difference.

In the event a passenger does want to travel on any of these dates, this ticket may be used on the original ticketed route without change fees for travel by the last date that Interjet has published on its itinerary. However, the passenger will be charged for any fare difference.

Only passengers traveling on ‘Priority’ fares, will be eligible for a fare refund.

Interjet plans to resume flight operations on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, but the resumption of operations will be dependent on weather conditions at the airport. Customers can reschedule their travel by calling customer service at one of the numbers below.

From the United States: 1 (844) 774-8956

From Mexico City: 11 02 55 37

From the rest of Mexico: 01 800 890 92 21