Yesterday at SXSW, Impact Pediatric Health named Keriton and Luminopia as the two winners of its SXSW Interactive pediatric healthcare innovation pitch competition. Keriton, the digital health winner, is focused on improving breast milk for NICU babies. Luminopia, the winner in medtech, is focused on visual and neurological care using virtual reality. Both competed among 10 startup companies yesterday, each winning a $15,000 cash prize and the chance to partner with each of the eight hosting hospitals. Just completing its third year, Impact Pediatric Health is hosted by the top eight US children’s hospitals: Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Seattle, Stanford, Texas. More at: http://impactpediatric.health/

Digital Health winner Keriton LLC, of Philadelphia PA, is creating the gold standard in breast milk management & analytics for neonatal ICUs to improve process efficiency, patient safety and patient engagement. @KeritonInc

Medtech winner Luminopia, from Cambridge MA, is forging a new frontier in visual and neurological care that extracts the full value of virtual reality technology, starting with lazy eye and expanding from there. @luminopia

Keriton and Luminopia competed against 8 other companies representing the best in digital health and medical device innovation focused on the pediatric market. Congratulations to all 10 finalists and all companies focusing their businesses on improving the health and lives of children.

Eight leading U.S. Children’s Hospitals – Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Boston Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Seattle Children's Hospital, Stanford Children’s Health and Texas Children's Hospital – came together to create Impact Pediatric Health, a one-of-a-kind pitch competition to help showcase, and support, the best pediatric health care innovations. These children’s hospitals lead the U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” rankings.

SXSW worked with these leading pediatric hospitals on the event which was part of Startup Village, http://www.sxsw.com/interactive/startup-village. In its first year, 2015, Mark Cuban emceed and was one of the judges who selected CareAline as the best of 10 finalists of Impact Pediatric Health. Last year featured Steve Case, co-founder of AOL and Chairman and CEO of Revolution, as co-emcee, along with Dr. Jordan Shlain. The emcees, and other judges, selected Cohero Health as the winner of the 2nd Impact Pediatric Health.

This year’s event emcee was Daniel Kraft, MD, a well-regarded physician scientist who is Chair for Medicine at Singularity University, as well as Founder and Chair, Exponential Medicine. Dr. Kraft was joined by a host of industry expert judges, and representatives from each of the eight hosting hospitals, to evaluate the finalists.

Other industry expert judges included:



American Heart Association, Patrick Mayte

Ascension Ventures, Matthew Hermann

Boston Consulting Group’s Digital Ventures, Christopher Williams

HopeLabs, Margaret Laws

IDEO, Dana Cho

Microsoft, Molly K. McCarthy RN, MBA

Sesame WorkShop, Laura Goldman

And the judges from the eight hosting hospitals included:



Martin Broome, Children's Hospital Los Angeles

John Brownstein, Boston Children's Hospital

Jennifer Dauer, Cincinnati Children's Hospital

Mark Lo, Seattle Children's

Vandna Mittla, Stanford Children's Health | Lucile Packard Children's Hospital

Kris Rogers, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Kamilah Weems, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Eric Williams, Texas Children's Hospital

Impact Pediatric Health showcases technologies that will deliver solutions specifically created for young patients. The ten finalist startup CEOs had three minutes to pitch how their company is solving unique health care needs of children, from babies to teens.

Impact Pediatric Health is proud to be one of the first websites to go live on a .health, the new domain extension for brands, organizations and people advancing the health industry.

This event was possible thanks to the eight leading pediatric hospitals, as well as organizations like HopeLab and REDI Cincinnati that helps support growing biohealth companies in Greater Cincinnati.

About Impact Pediatric Health:

Just completing its third year, Impact Pediatric Health hosts a one-of-a-kind pitch competition held annually at SXSW dedicated to showcasing and supporting the best pediatric healthcare innovations. Eight of the largest and top-ranked (according to US News and World Report) children’s hospitals in the U.S. came together to create Impact Pediatric Health. These leading hospitals collaborate to help next generation pediatric healthcare companies, especially those focused on digital health and medical devices, accelerate their businesses. For more information see http://impactpediatric.health/

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. The event, an essential destination for global professionals, features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. The Health Track at SXSW focuses on innovations that build and support the ecosystem of patients, providers, payers, policy makers, designers, entrepreneurs, and investors to improve outcomes in health and healthcare. SXSW 2017 will take place March 10-19, 2017.

