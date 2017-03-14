Consensus Orthopedics, a joint reconstruction manufacturer, today announces a new collaborative clinical study with University of Miami Health System to evaluate the recovery effectiveness of acute care total knee arthroplasty patients using the TracPatch wearable device. The TracPatch wearable device system will be debuted at this week’s American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeon’s Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA, March 15 -17, 2017, Booth #1233.

Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) has become a common operation that greatly improves patients’ lives by restoring mobility. Studies show that the patient recovery process is critical to final success of the operation. The TracPatch wearable device aids both the patient and the physician during post-surgical recovery by providing real time, 24/7 continuous patient monitoring outside of the clinic.

Fitness tracking wearable devices have become a standard in the health and fitness industry over the last few years. The TracPatch wearable device utilizes similar technology and methods to enhance the recovery experience for both patients and healthcare providers. By using TracPatch, healthcare providers now have anytime, anywhere insight into the patient’s recovery, allowing for constant and continual recovery efficacy.

Colleen Gray, CEO of Consensus Orthopedics, says, “Gaining additional data from the University of Miami Health System will reinforce the effectiveness of TracPatch. TracPatch can completely revolutionize the way post-surgical care is delivered. TracPatch is pushing the envelope on innovation by providing a one of a kind solution for episode of care management.”

Key recovery data is transferred from the TracPatch wearable device to the user’s Bluetooth enabled iOS or Android device which syncs to the TracPatch cloud database. The patient or healthcare provider may access their data by smartphone, tablet, or web dashboard to track range of motion (ROM) progress, patient exercise compliance, ambulation, wound site temperature trends, and notable events.

Michael Droege, Vice President of Global Business Development says, “TracPatch has the ability to be a huge disruptive technology in orthopedics. TracPatch will help push Consensus into new and exciting markets in the medtech industry and take Consensus to the next level.”

To learn more about the TracPatch wearable device system, visit http://www.tracpatch.com, call 916-355-7131, and visit Booth #1233 at AAOS.

About Consensus® Orthopedics, Inc.

Consensus Orthopedics was founded in 1992 as a medical device consulting company. In 1996, Consensus Orthopedics acquired US Medical Products, becoming a global manufacturer of reliable large joint orthopedic devices. In 2016, Consensus Orthopedics launched its innovative TracPatch division focused on creating transformative wearable technology designed for real time continuous post-surgical patient monitoring. With a focus on patient care, Consensus is dedicated to creating one team and providing exceptional outcomes. Learn more at http://www.consensusortho.com.