8th Biomass Pellets Trade & Power Japan and South Korea’s strong buying demand for wood pellets to feeds its existing and new biomass power capacities coming on-stream have led to increase in spot wood pellet prices and sellers vying for a share of these markets. Past News Releases RSS PET Industry Gathers in Barcelona,...

Global Cement Giants Slated to...

High Growth and Vast Opportunities...

To be held in Tokyo on 15-18 May, CMT's 8th edition of Biomass Pellets Trade & Power summit promises latest updates on North Asia’s biomass capacities, raw material imports, feedstock price trends and stiff competition between wood chips/pellet sellers from SE Asia, Europe and North America. Japan and South Korea’s strong buying demand for wood pellets to feeds its existing and new biomass power capacities coming on-stream have led to increase in spot wood pellet prices and sellers vying for a share of these markets. Aptly, the Tokyo summit calls on Japan’s key biomass producers – IPP eRex, that is expected to purchase 300,000 tons of palm shells and biofuel this year, to discuss its expectations on biomass requirements and Sumitomo Corporation, that has an upcoming 50MW biomass plant, to share about Japan’s demand and imports of wood pellets, wood chips and PKS.

Addressing South Korea’s biomass power market is Hanyang Corporation while opportunities in China and Taiwan are provided by China Renewable Energy Industry Association and Indufor.

Stakeholders from the biomass sellers’ side at the summit are – PKS trader Asia Resource Partners, Thailand’s BioPellets, Canada’s wood pellet producer/distributor Pinnacle Renewable Energy, USA’s Enviva, Baltics’ Graanul Invest as well as Australia’s Altus Renewables – with many of them expected to join a ‘Global Wood Pellet Producers Panel’ discussing top wood pellet supply regions of 2016 and insights into pellet pricing. Even more interesting are discussions on ‘sustainable pellet supplies to Asian markets’ as well as pellet pricing competition between North America, Russia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand. Other speakers at the summit are IHI Corporation, Hawkins Wright, Malaysia Biomass Industries Confederation, Ata Marie Group, Fuji Biomass Energy, US Industrial Pellet Association (USIPA), Voyage Power Fuji Keizai and Argus Media.

This 2017 summit features two pre-conference workshops – ‘Experience in Large Scale Co-Firing & with Various Biomass Types’ and ‘From Residues to Plantations: Changes in Biomass Supply & Sourcing to Meet the North Asian Demand’.

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), 8th Biomass Pellets Trade & Power is supported by Independent Power Producers Forum plus sponsors Wood Pellet Association of Canada, Sumitomo Corporation, Astec Inc, Enviva and Valmet.

Visit website or contact Ms. Hafizah at +65 6346 9218 / Ms. Tami at +8180 4207 4141 for more details.