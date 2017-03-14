Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced that a number of the company’s experts have been invited to contribute to the educational and speaking programs at the upcoming INTERPHEX exhibition and conference, to be held at the Javits Center, New York City, on March 21 – 23, 2017.

Executives from Catalent will be giving a number of presentations throughout the event. On Tuesday, March 21, at 10:30 a.m. in the Technical Theater, Kimberlee Steele, Director, Business Development, Drug Delivery Solutions, will present “Beyond Fill & Finish: How Market Demands and Regulatory Requirements are Expanding Deliverables of Traditional Sterile Fillers”.

On Wednesday March 22, David Persky, Global Engineering Manager, will present “Serialization: Catalent’s Journey” at 11:30 a.m. in the INTERPHEX LIVE Theatre Meeting Room; and later that afternoon, Scott Gunther, Vice President, Drug Delivery Solutions, will be part of the Pharma & Biopharma Outsourcing Association (PBOA) panel discussion entitled “Quality Agreements, Relationships to Succeed” at 3 p.m. in the INTERPHEX LIVE Theater.

Kimberlee Steele has over 15 years’ experience in sales, marketing, and new business development in pharmaceuticals, consulting, and wireless technology. She joined Catalent in 2011 and manages Catalent’s business development team that supports tech transfer and commercial manufacturing of complex oral and sterile technologies. She has worked extensively with injectable, ophthalmic, and respiratory products, and has experience with pre-filled syringes, blow-fill-seal, and glass-free sterile vials and ampoules.

David Persky has over ten years of packaging engineering experience, specializing in high speed product inspection and secondary packaging technologies. He first became involved in Catalent’s serialization programs in 2014 and has overseen the design and implementation of serialized pilot lines in Catalent facilities in both Germany and the U.S. He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in manufacturing engineering from Western Illinois University.

Scott Gunther joined Catalent in 2012 as Vice President, Quality, and is responsible for all quality operations within the company’s Drug Delivery Solutions business unit. Previously he has held positions at Bristol Myers Squibb, including Executive Director Quality Operations Americas, where he was responsible for quality operations covering the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Latin America. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York College, Buffalo, and an MBA from Canisius College, also in Buffalo.

For more information on the 2017 INTERPHEX Convention, visit http://www.interphex.com and to arrange a meeting with Catalent executives attending the event, contact Ed Dutton at NEPR- edward@nepr.eu

About Catalent

Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. With over 80 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs approximately 10,000 people, including over 1,400 scientists, at more than 30 facilities across five continents, and in fiscal 2016 generated $1.85 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™