We are thrilled to be selected as a supplier on the CDIS Framework

Crescendo Systems has been awarded a place on the new Clinical & Digital Information Systems Framework Agreement (CDIS), launched by NHS London Procurement Partnership (LPP).

LPP’s CDIS framework, which has a potential value of up to £1.3bn, has been developed at the request of the London NHS Chief Information Officers’ Council and the consortia of 38 NHS trusts which built the first Clinical Information Systems Framework in conjunction with LPP in 2013. More information on the framework is available at http://www.lpp.nhs.uk/categories/technology-consultancy/clinical-and-digital-information-systems/

Crescendo Systems are one of ten suppliers selected for Lot 4.7 Innovation, and are the only company providing a dedicated digital dictation and speech recognition based clinical documentation solution, Centro.

“We are thrilled to be selected as a supplier on the CDIS Framework”, said John Bendall, Operations Director, Crescendo Systems Limited, “By creating a Lot category that showcases the latest developments in clinical IT technology, CDIS provides an ideal procurement platform for our innovative Centro System which features patient-centric, clinical documentation technology and ground-breaking, speaker independent speech recognition that requires no user training”.

"We believe that CDIS is a particularly appropriate framework mechanism for Centro to be placed on", continued John, "as it was always our intention to design a future proof and complementary solution that would be both fully interoperable and enhance the workflow and productivity for hospitals investing in the exciting new generation of contemporary clinical and digital information systems such as best of breed EPR's".

The CDIS framework, which is now live, enables members to call-off from the framework (or re-open competition within it), removing the need for them to conduct full tender exercises or lengthy supplier evaluations each and every time they have a requirement; saving both time and cost associated with laborious procurement exercises.

About Crescendo Systems

For the past 25 years, Crescendo Systems Corporation (http://www.crescendosystems.co.uk) has been delivering powerful clinical documentation, voice processing, speech recognition, transcription, workflow and referral management solutions to countless healthcare facilities around the world. In 2003, Crescendo Systems Ltd. was the first subsidiary to be opened in Europe and it is now the preferred supplier for 550 healthcare organisations across the UK.

Developed by Crescendo with care teams and for care teams, Centro (http://www.trustcentro.co.uk) is a revolutionary Clinical Documentation System aimed at Trusts embracing the NHS Digital Challenge. Designed to maximise efficiency gains and savings, Centro offers superior clinical documentation processing by combining a seamless, digitally-rich and mobile workflow with a collaborative care approach that delivers timely, more informed patient care.

About NHS London Procurement Partnership

LPP is a membership organisation, founded, funded and governed by NHS organisations. Working with its members, it supports the NHS to make the most of its purchasing power to maximise investment in patient care - helping trusts to deliver the highest quality services while at the same time ensuring value for money. Since its formation in 2006, LPP and its members have saved more than £1bn. LPP has more than 90 members including acute, mental health and community NHS organisations, and CCGs. Many of its frameworks are also open to the wider public sector. Visit http://www.lpp.nhs.uk/ for more information.