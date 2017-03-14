Freshdesk partners with ROLO to create Rolodesk

Rolodesk With Rolodesk, SMBs can differentiate themselves in a competitive landscape by providing world class Freshdesk support.

Freshdesk, the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement software, today announced that they are partnering with Rolo, the most advanced contact management and communication app to create Rolodesk, a mobile-first customer support solution for startups and SMBs.

Recent research indicates that worldwide SaaS revenues from SMBs alone is set to grow to $76B before 2020, with mobile-first revenues occupying a lion’s share. Rolodesk will help SMBs and startups provide world class Freshdesk support without leaving the dialer on their mobile phones. “Owners and founders in SMBs and startups do everything from sales to customer support. The Freshdesk-Rolo integration will eliminate the need to learn another software by bringing Freshdesk to the dialer. With Rolodesk, SMBs can differentiate themselves in a competitive landscape by providing world class Freshdesk support.” said Ganesh Ram Natarajan, Senior Director - Marketplace, Freshdesk.

Rolodesk also introduces the concept of the Roloscope. With the Roloscope, agents can get a complete history of the customer that they are speaking with at the touch of a button. “SMBs and startups rely on extraordinary customer support to differentiate themselves. Knowing why a customer is calling before answering a call can dramatically improve customer satisfaction, thereby offering a real competitive advantage”, said Murali Rangarajan, Co-Founder and CTO of Rolo. “Freshdesk’s marketplace is a powerful ecosystem that helps developers reach businesses worldwide and we are delighted to be a part of this journey.”

Rolodesk is available on the Freshdesk App Gallery and Google Play starting today.

About Freshdesk:

Freshdesk Inc. is the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement software. Freshdesk’s suite of products include the flagship product, Freshdesk, which allows organizations to support customers through email, phone, websites, forums, and social media; Freshservice, a cloud-based service desk and IT service management solution; Hotline.io, an in-app support and engagement platform for mobile-first businesses; and Freshsales, a CRM solution and sales system for high-velocity sales teams. With powerful features, an intuitive interface and a freemium pricing model, Freshdesk’s products are widely used by teams and companies of all sizes, from SMB to enterprise. Based in San Bruno, California, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia and India, Freshdesk is backed by Accel, Tiger Global Management, CapitalG and Sequoia Capital India. The company has over 100,000 customers around the world including 3M, Honda, Bridgestone, Hugo Boss, University of Pennsylvania, Toshiba and Cisco. For more information, visit http://freshdesk.com.

About Netmine:

Chennai based Netmine Mobile Innovations Private Limited is the maker of Rolo. Rolo is an innovative and powerful contact management and communication app that helps users build better relationships with their contacts. With its powerful features and a slick UI, Rolo is very popular amongst individuals and professionals who use Rolo to replace their stock dialer and to track interactions with important people in their lives.

