itslearning Wins Tech & Learning 2017 TCEA Best in Show Award

itslearning, today announced that its learning management system (LMS) once again was named Best of Show by Tech & Learning magazine. Previously recognized as a Best in Show winner at the ISTE Conference in 2016, this announcement came at the conclusion of the 2017 TCEA conference and exhibition held last month in Austin.

Designed specifically for the K-12 market, itslearning is helping educators worldwide to improve teaching, student engagement and overall district efficiencies using its advanced personalized learning system. The integrated and highly intuitive LMS leads the industry in offering curriculum management, communication, collaboration, and analytic tools that give its users – teachers, students and their parents – everything they need at their fingertips for built-in success.

“Our personalized learning platform was the only LMS singled out in this prestigious awards program,” said Arne Bergby CEO for itslearning. “And we think it’s because no other LMS is providing teachers and students with such a personalized learning experience. In fact, our platform now offers over 1.7 million resources, 14,000 playlists, and 35+ courses are easily within reach as part of our platform. Now teachers can spend less time searching for content and more time with their students, fostering the highest level of learning.”

The anonymous panel of educator judges rated their impressions of the products exhibited at the TCEA conference on a sliding scale, evaluating everything from quality and effectiveness to ease of use and creative use of technology. They based the final decision on which technologies will have the most impact in the classroom.

Bergby added, “We are so honored to be awarded this esteemed distinction by Tech & Learning magazine and appreciate the judges' recognition of the impact our product is on teachers and their students. It also affirms that itslearning is leading the transformation of how a customized learning experience should be delivered now and in the future. Because we’re changing the face of education, today.”

About itslearning

Established in 1999, itslearning is headquartered in Boston, MA and Bergen, Norway. With seven million global users, and a passion for improving teaching and learning through technology, itslearning lives at the heart of education. For more information, visit https://itslearning.com

