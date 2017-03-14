RSuite Publishing Automated RSuite Edit and RSuite Publish make it even easier to include more users throughout the enterprise in publishing workflows, without needing special technical expertise.

RSI Content Solutions, creators of the RSuite Enterprise Information Management Solution, today announced the release of two new fully-integrated modules, RSuite Edit and RSuite Publish. Together, these applications enable RSuite customers to further enhance their ability to manage and produce print and digital content in a single enterprise-strength solution.

RSuite Edit provides a simple, user-friendly interface that allows RSuite users to seamlessly create and modify content directly within the publishing solution. Authors, contributors, editors, and reviewers can produce structured content in an intuitive, browser-based environment.

RSuite Publish provides an automated, template-driven capability to produce print and digital outputs, rather than having to rely on manual design processes. Publishers can automate the creation of both print-ready PDF and EPUB output with a simple click of a button.

“RSuite enables many organizations to cut the time between authoring and delivery in half,” stated Lisa Bos, CTO/EVP Publishing Solutions at RSI Content Solutions. “With RSuite, they deliver more and more consistent content through streamlined processes and automation. RSuite Edit and RSuite Publish make it even easier to include more users throughout the enterprise in publishing workflows, without needing special technical expertise.”

About RSuite

RSuite is the MarkLogic-based enterprise information management solution optimized for the creation, management, reuse and delivery of multi-format, multi-channel content. It combines the power of the MarkLogic platform with an enterprise‐strength workflow engine, a fully-integrated authoring and editorial interface, and an automated composition engine to support both print and digital outputs. For more information, please visit http://www.rsicms.com/rsuite-enterprise-publishing-solution.

About RSI Content Solutions

For over 15 years, RSI Content Solutions has been at the forefront of implementing content agility solutions for publishers, media companies, Fortune 1000 businesses, government organizations, and more. With headquarters outside Philadelphia, PA, USA, an engineering center of excellence in Chennai, India, and affiliate offices around the world, RSI has helped over 250 global organizations implement appropriate content agility solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.rsicms.com.