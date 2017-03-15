Rockfarm Supply Chain Solutions, an innovative Logistics Service Company, has acquired Supply Chain Coach, Inc. Headquartered in Dublin, CA, Supply Chain Coach has been a Supply Chain Leader in building competence and expertise within shippers throughout North America. As the founder and President of Supply Chain Coach, Tom French has a long and distinguished history touching all facets of the Supply Chain Industry. Tom French will be supporting the growth of Supply Chain Coach as a Rockfarm Family Company.

“As a startup Logistics Services Company in 2008, Rockfarm has continued to grow through our organic offering and acquisitions. Supply Chain Coach strengthens our offering by expanding our ability to identify the Clients’ cost to serve their customers. We have, also, expanded our capacity and capability to support our Clients’ full distribution footprint to include Warehouse Management. The Supply Chain Coach Team will remain a core brand within Rockfarm and support our business growth well into the future,” said Todd Colin, CEO of Rockfarm Supply Chain Solutions.

“Becoming part of the Rockfarm Family of Companies gives Supply Chain Coach a platform to continue helping companies drive continuous improvement in their supply chains and keep intellectual ownership of their business,” said Tom French, Founder of Supply Chain Coach.

This latest acquisition for Rockfarm adds to their portfolio of services within the managed transportation segment of Third Party Logistic Services. Rockfarm is now better positioned to support shippers across North America and tailor customer specific solutions across its portfolio of clients. Rockfarm provides supply chain engineering, integration & consulting, transportation management, control tower planning & execution, truckload fulfillment, provider sourcing & procurement, freight claims management, and 4PL managed services for their diverse customer and client base.

Media contacts:

Traci Greer

Greer Marketing

Traci.Greer(at)GreerMarketing(dot)net

913-488-4199

Stace Knabel

Rockfarm Supply Chain Solutions

stace.knabel(at)rockfarm(dot)com

815-573-0155 ext. 125

About Rockfarm

Delivering efficiency to supply chains, Rockfarm supports the growth of manufacturers and distributors by supplying integrated supply chain services. Since its inception in 2008, Rockfarm has maintained its commitment to technology and service innovation. Focused on generating client value, Rockfarm provides supply chain solutions to Fortune 500 and midsize shippers within industries such as Food, Hospitality, Building Products, Automotive, Paper, Plastics, Electronics and Chemical. For more information about Rockfarm, visit http://www.rockfarm.com

About Supply Chain Coach

Supply Chain Coach is a Logistic Services Company coaching shippers and logistic service providers throughout North America. Supply Chain Coach recognizes the value of building competence within their Clients’ organization by coaching not consulting. The Coach approach develops internal resources and competence to maintain a competitive advantage for Clients. Founded in 2005 by Tom French, Supply Chain Coach has supported the growth of companies with a six-step approach that identifies improvement areas within a Client's supply chain. For more information about Supply Chain Coach, visit http://www.supplychaincoach.com