Achieve3000, the leading literacy platform in blended learning programs for students in grades Pre-K through12, today announced that it is the first partner to join Microsoft’s Education GTM program. The company has become an Associate Microsoft Education Partner; its differentiated literacy solutions are now integrated with Azure, the open, flexible, enterprise-grade cloud computing service from Microsoft and are listed on the Azure Marketplace online store.

“As innovators in education, we were the first to enroll in Microsoft Education’s Go-to-Market Program. We see the potential of the program’s education resources and the Microsoft network not only for increasing awareness of how our solutions help students, but also for providing an even greater customer experience.” said Saki Dodelson, CEO and founder of Achieve3000. “Since our solutions are web based, this integration offers a lot of value to customers who want to use Azure cloud and Achieve3000.”

Achieve3000’s patented model of research-based differentiated instruction for school-aged youth as well as adult learners delivers daily instruction for nonfiction reading and writing that’s precisely tailored to each student’s Lexile reading level. The proprietary adaptive content system continually monitors each student’s reading performance and automatically increases the level of text complexity when it detects that an individual is ready for more challenge, steadily moving students up level by level.

Schools can now connect Achieve3000 to Azure Active Directory (AD), Microsoft’s multi-tenant, cloud-based directory and identity management service. Administrators are able to securely store passwords in the cloud and assign those passwords to individual users or groups for shared access. Additionally, Achieve3000 now supports the implementation and use of Microsoft’s School Data Sync online classroom automation solution, which allows schools to easily mirror data from their student information systems into Azure AD and automatically provide online classrooms and teacher and student accounts as needed.

Microsoft now supports Achieve3000’s technology development by providing access to technology resources in the Microsoft Education Partner Network (MEPN), the Microsoft Developer Network (MSDN), and the Microsoft Partner Network. Microsoft will also help boost awareness of Achieve3000 solutions by featuring the company on the Microsoft Education Solutions webpage. Additionally, Achieve3000 will be eligible to be showcased on the Microsoft Education Partner Yammer Page for the private Yammer community and in Microsoft’s “What’s APPening” brochure, both the printed and downloadable electronic versions.

“Our inclusion in the Microsoft Education GTM program shows that Microsoft is confident in the efficacy of Achieve3000 solutions and our potential to go much, much further,” said Dodelson. “We’re just in the first stages of this new partnership and we’re looking forward to seeing where it will take us.”

Achieve3000 is the leader in online differentiated literacy instruction, serving over two million students worldwide. For nearly 15 years, the company has been reaching students at their individual reading levels to deliver significant learning gains, with many making double to triple the expected gains in a single school year. Based on decades of scientific research, Achieve3000’s solutions – Smarty Ants (for grades PreK-1), KidBiz3000 (for grades 2-5), TeenBiz3000 (for grades 6-8), Empower3000 (for grades 9-12), Spark3000 (for adult learners), and eScience3000 (for grades 6-8) – support core curriculum, Response to Intervention, English language learner, and special education instructional models as well as 21st-century education initiatives. From learning how to read to workforce readiness, Achieve3000 empowers all learners to develop the college and career literacy skills needed for academic, professional, and personal success. The company is based in Lakewood, N.J. Learn more about Achieve3000 online at http://www.achieve3000.com or by calling 888-968-6822.

