Pulseway Adds NOC Service for MSPs to Offer 24x7 Coverage

Pulseway, the leading provider of mobile-first, cloud-first remote monitoring and management (RMM) software, today unveiled its new network operations center (NOC) service, enabling MSPs to offer their customers 24x7 monitoring and management coverage. Pulseway NOC services provide MSPs with the scalability and flexibility to meet client demands for round the clock service and support, while increasing profits without adding overhead.

In today’s global economy, customers expect service providers to operate at all hours no matter where they are in the world. Delivering this level of 24x7 service can be a significant strain on MSPs, who don’t have the resources to hire and support more staff. Fortunately, MSPs can easily extend service hours and effectively scale staff by employing a NOC service. With the implementation of a NOC, MSPs can transition away from mundane, repetitive tasks, and instead focus efforts on delivering high value services and developing areas of strategic growth.

“Call it the luck of the Irish. This St. Paddy’s week MSPs can now leverage 24x7, end-to-end NOC monitoring and management services on the industry’s leading mobile-first, cloud-first RMM platform – Pulseway,” said Marius Mihalec, CEO and founder of Dublin-based Pulseway. “Our NOC services not only reduce service delivery costs, but also enable MSPs to deliver optimal service to customers with their current staff alongside the expertise of Pulseway’s NOC specialists. This allows MSPs to enhance their service offering by providing complete coverage round the clock, while also freeing up time to focus on growing their business.”

Pulseway offers two levels of NOC services:

Entry level — Monitoring – Ideal for the MSP that needs access to NOC engineers to ensure IT infrastructure health, availability and performance around the clock. Pulseway will review alarms, filter out false alerts, and escalate issues to your team. MSPs can customize monitoring thresholds, and configure notification and escalation policies to maintain complete control over usage, data collection and end-user interaction.

The Pulseway NOC Monitoring service includes:



24x7 monitoring of all devices

Access to Pulseway’s best-practice Monitoring Library

Notification via phone, email and text (SMS)

Troubleshooting and alarm-resolution tips based on Pulseway best practices

Scheduled and ad hoc reports, which provide operational and executive summaries

Deployment, update and customization of the monitor set

New customer on-boarding

Advanced Offering —Management

For MSPs that need more than simple monitoring, Pulseway NOC engineers will remediate alarms based on an agreed upon set of tasks and run lists. In addition, the Management service offers access to a Technical Service Desk to assign tasks, such as creating user accounts, adjusting permissions, resetting user passwords, and adding printers and printer queues.

The Pulseway NOC Management service includes:

All the benefits of Pulseway’s Monitoring-level NOC Services

Remediation of alarms based on mutually agreed workflows and best practices

Technical Service Desk, through which you can assign routine tasks to Pulseway NOC engineers

“The availability of Pulseway NOC services is a welcome addition to the Pulseway platform,” Keith Schultz, CEO, NetData Consulting Services, Inc. “Pulseway’s mobile-first RMM solution has always enabled us to respond to systems management issues anytime, anyplace. The addition of NOC means we have the opportunity deliver an even greater level of service to our customers at all hours of the day. With Pulseway’s NOC service, we can focus our attention on strategic, growth projects for the company with full confidence that we are meeting and exceeding service level agreements.”

For more information, visit https://www.pulseway.com/noc-services

About Pulseway

MMSOFT Design, Ltd. are the makers of Pulseway, a mobile first IT management software that helps busy IT administrators look after their IT infrastructure on the go. Pulseway is used by over 3,000 businesses worldwide including DELL, Louis Vuitton, Canon and Siemens.

