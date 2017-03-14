Caring Transitions of San Antonio North Recognized with National Award

Ben Bleichwehl (left), Scott Bleichwehl (center) and Caring Transitions President Chris Seman Our business philosophy is very simple: be honest and do what we say we’re going to do. Customers are grateful for it and tell others about it.

Caring Transitions is pleased to announce that Scott, Ben and Leilani Bleichwehl, the owners of Caring Transitions of San Antonio North, have been recognized with a Caring Transitions Shooting Star Award.

A Shooting Star Award is given to a franchisee who’s experiencing early business growth and has demonstrated a commitment to the success of both their business as well as the franchise system as a whole. All of the company’s awards were presented at the Caring Transitions national conference in San Antonio in late February.

“The lifeblood of a franchise system is always having owners with a demonstrated commitment to the success and future of the system overall. The Shooting Star Awards recognize franchisees who are doing a great job building their business, but are always actively sharing their experiences to help everyone in the Caring Transitions family grow together. Scott, Ben and Leilani have brought their energy and passion for business and service to their Caring Transitions business and we wanted to recognize that focus on growth,” Caring Transitions President Chris Seman said.

Caring Transitions is America’s largest resource for managing senior relocations as well as downsizing and estate liquidations. In addition to organizing, packing, de-cluttering, moving and resettling, Caring Transitions can handle estate sales, liquidations and preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions of San Antonio is based on the north side of town, but the company serves the entire San Antonio metro area.

“It was an honor to be recognized by the Caring Transitions leadership. This award is a reflection of the professionalism and dedication of the wonderful people who have joined our team and the emphasis that they place on service to our customers. Our business philosophy is very simple: be honest and do what we say we’re going to do. Customers are grateful for it and tell others about it,” Scott said.

Scott said their success is also partially thanks to the involvement of the operations team at the franchise system’s main headquarters as well as the other franchisees throughout the system.

“Logistically and administratively we receive tremendous support from our headquarters. There is also a genuine spirit of cooperation and sharing among our fellow franchise owners which makes us all better,” Scott said. “We're looking forward to further growth in 2017 as we continue to serve the needs of our community and clients and provide them with great service.”

Whether your situation is planned or unexpected, Caring Transitions’ services are perfect for seniors moving in with family or into a safer living situation as well as busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has passed. All of Caring Transitions’ services are customizable, so clients only pay for the services they need – whether that means managing the entire move and estate-clearing or just getting someone resettled into their new place.

Prior to opening the business in May of 2015, Colonel Scott Bleichwehl’s military career took him around the world serving as everything from a field artillery surveyor to an assignment at the Pentagon. He was deployed twice to Iraq and once to Afghanistan in addition to his service at a variety of Army Posts in the United States as well as Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Bosnia, Albania and Kosovo. Scott has a Master’s degree in Mass Communications from the University of Florida. Benjamin moved around with his parents while growing up before moving to the family’s hometown of Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He helped his cousin launch a restaurant business and then moved to be with his mom during Scott’s deployment to Iraq. He met Leilani while working at a local restaurant in where they were both promoted to management level. Opening Caring Transitions began in mid-2014, when Scott started planning for his military retirement. Benjamin and Leilani moved to San Antonio in anticipation of co-owning the family business.

Scott and Ben are Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, a designation bestowed by an independent organization that evaluates providers of senior relocation services. Caring Transitions of San Antonio North is bonded and insured and all employees are background-checked. For additional information, call 210-714-0855, email SBleichwehl(at)CaringTransitions(dot)net or visit http://www.CaringTransitionsSAN.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the first national franchising concept specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 200 locations throughout the United States all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, shipping and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.