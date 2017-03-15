One of the popular television and movie stars from the 1980s to today, Rob Lowe has lent his talents to the public television series "Informed." The show seeks to educate the audience on major issues facing modern society today. With the prominent role of sports in culture, there has been a tremendous amount of focus on ligament tears and sports injuries. This is the focus of an upcoming episode of "Informed" with Rob Lowe.

Anyone who has paid any attention to sports understands the major role that injuries play in any team's success. ACL, MCL, LCL, and PCL tears can end an athlete's season in a heartbeat. A torn UCL in an elbow can give rise to a 12 to 18-month recovery process in the world of pitching. How exactly are these injuries repaired? When it comes to an ACL tear, the surgeon actually fashions a new ligament using a piece of the athlete's hamstring. The surgeon goes in and removes a piece of the hamstring and is used to repair the anterior ligament of the knee, called the ACL. Then, the athlete must go through rehabilitation to ensure this new ligament will hold strong under the stress of athletic play. This process will be documented in detail, and other injuries are also discussed on this episode of "Informed" with Rob Lowe.

