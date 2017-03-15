InfoLawGroup Launches CPO on Demand™

Helping to implement privacy by design is a key offering of the CPO on Demand™ service. —Justine Young Gottshall, Partner at InfoLawGroup

InfoLawGroup LLP is pleased to announce the launch of CPO on Demand™, a legal service that provides customized privacy and data security compliance programs to businesses by acting as their outside chief privacy officer (CPO). CPO on Demand™ offers businesses—particularly those who do not yet have a dedicated CPO in place—with access to experienced privacy professionals who can help as little or as much as needed to ensure they are achieving and maintaining full compliance with ever expanding regulations.

“State attorneys generals and federal agencies are ratcheting up their scrutiny of companies, and hackers are sharpening their game—all at the same time companies are trying to take more sophisticated technology products to market to satisfy customer demands,” said Justine Young Gottshall, Partner at InfoLawGroup. “Not only are companies struggling to meet compliance requirements, but they are grappling with how to extract ROI from their privacy investments. There is value in privacy investments that goes above and beyond addressing litigation risks. Helping to implement privacy by design is a key offering of the CPO on Demand™ service.”

Driven by huge growth in cloud, mobile devices, and big data analysis, the role of a data privacy executive is becoming increasingly vital to organizations worldwide, and these are now more frequently C-Suite and board matters. Yet, according to a survey of Fortune 1000 chief privacy officers conducted by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), only 26% of companies characterized their privacy programs as “mature.” Additionally, another IAPP study found that at least 28,000 data privacy officers in the European Union alone will be needed to meet the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements, which go into effect in 2018. The CPO on Demand™ services can be a key component in helping companies keep up with these evolving issues.

Several organizations, including global freelancing website Upwork, have already benefited from the firm’s CPO services. "When Upwork has security or privacy questions that we can't answer in-house, we depend on InfoLawGroup's sound advice,” says Crystal Tajalle, Senior Compliance Counsel at Upwork. “Not only do they have extensive experience in technology, but they also possess the rare ability to balance legal requirements with business needs."

InfoLawGroup has also helped software company Signal to successfully navigate complex privacy and data security issues. “Signal has partnered with Justine Gottshall and InfoLawGroup from the earliest stages of our company, and they have been with us as our needs have grown much more complex over the past seven years,” says Blane Sims, Chief Innovation Officer at Signal. “Justine in particular has helped us think about privacy-by-design in ways that have helped shape our products and our business, and as our CPO has helped us navigate privacy and governance globally. As we continue to expand internationally, we are impressed by the depth of knowledge and connections to local counsel that the InfoLawGroup team is able to bring to the table.”

Read more information about CPO on Demand™ on the InfoLawGroup website.

About InfoLawGroup LLC

InfoLawGroup LLP is a national boutique law firm focusing on privacy, advertising and technology. The firm is led by partners with significant experience in these core areas, who previously led teams at leading national law firms and have well-known expertise in their areas of practice. The firm is ranked as a top Privacy & Data Security firm by Chambers & Partners.

####