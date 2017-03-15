Favro Accelerates Growth Strategy with Spin-Off

Favro, a cloud-based planning and collaboration app for agile businesses, today announced plans to separate from Hansoft, a project management software firm. The separation of the two businesses will serve to enhance Favro’s competitive posture to accelerate the company’s growth strategy.

Favro is today used by game developers, creative agencies, grown-up startups, large enterprises, and professional business services firms. They start using Favro to empower autonomous teams, and give tools to their managers to align the organization towards company goals.

“Favro was launched last year. After the November release of the enterprise plan, customer growth had really started to take off. Favro can now stand on it’s own feet, which is why we’ve decided to spin out. We have done several recruitments and plan to accelerate further,” said Patric Palm, CEO, and Favro and Hansoft co-founder.

Whereas Favro is a startup in the cloud collaboration space, the Hansoft business has been a market leader for more than a decade with its on-premise platform for software and hardware development.

“The Hansoft A3 platform for large scale agile software and hardware product development will be stronger as a separate business. The company will be able to put more resources to growing in aerospace, defense, internet of things, and the Asian market where we just got started. We are now also recruiting more developers to our Ukraine Hansoft team,” said Patric Palm.

About Favro

Favro is a planning and collaboration app in the cloud. Designed to empower any team to work their way, and with tools to help managers align everyone towards the organisations bigger goals. Favro makes companies agile businesses able to respond to rapid changes in the market. Today Favro is used by Game Developers, Creative Agencies, Grown up start-ups, Agile Enterprises, and Professional Business Services firms. The team behind Favro is globally distributed across Sweden, USA, Ukraine, and Vietnam. To learn more about Favro visit: https://favro.com.

About Hansoft

The Hansoft A3 platform helps software and hardware product development organisations scale Agile to the enterprise. Hansoft A3 is used for team collaboration, program and portfolio management, as well as advanced real-time analytics, issue tracking, resource management, and partner management. It supports agile scaling frameworks and Scrum, Kanban, and collaborative Gantt planning. Hansoft have been a market leader for more than a decade and is continuously updated with bi-weekly releases. Today Hansoft A3 is used by companies in Telecom and Electronics developing for Internet of Things and industries such as Game Development, Aerospace, and Defence. The Hansoft team operates from offices in Sweden, USA, Ukraine, and Japan. To learn more about Hansoft, visit: https://hansoft.com.