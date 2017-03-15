The company continued to break new ground within the past year benefiting its customers.

Deck Commerce has been recognized by CIOReview as one among the most promising companies offering innovative solutions in the E-Commerce landscape.

Annual list showcases the 20 Most Promising E-Commerce Solution Providers 2017. The positioning is based on evaluation of Deck Commerce specialties in Enterprise Inventory Management, Distributed Order Management and Universal Product Information. The annual list of companies is selected by a panel of experts and members of CIOReview’s editorial board to recognize and promote Technology entrepreneurship.

Deck Commerce has been selected after being evaluated across more a dozen quantitative and qualitative elements. Experts have made the decision by taking to consideration, company’s experience, industry recognition, technical certifications, market presence and positive client reviews. The company continued to break new ground within the past year benefiting its customers. CIOReview is happy to showcase Deck Commerce this year due to their continuing excellence in delivering top-notch technology driven solutions.

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is a Software-as-a-Service platform that powers omni-channel commerce. The highly flexible, cloud-based solution features market leading support for enterprise inventory visibility, universal product information, and distributed order management. Empowering customers to deliver omnichannel consumer experiences and revenue growth by optimizing distribution networks and seamlessly leveraging existing back-end business systems. Learn more at http://www.deckcommerce.com

About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT-VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the “20 Most Promising E-Commerce Solution Providers 2017” and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: http://www.cioreview.com