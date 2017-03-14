The Janes Group Becomes Their Own Real Estate Agency

The Janes Group, located in Loveland, Colo., and serving the Northern Colorado area, is thrilled to announce their new real estate brokerage firm. After splitting from Berkshire Hathaway, they are excited to get started providing clients with personal and detailed care for all of their real estate needs. With a fresh and tenacious view of the real estate industry, The Janes Group stands out as it separates from Berkshire Hathaway.

The splitting from Berkshire Hathaway marks the beginning of The Janes Group Real Estate. The owner and broker Shavonn Janes and the real estate team at The Janes Group are excited to offer quality real estate services that will help clients find homes, sell houses quickly, and offer genuine guidance throughout the entire process. Having lived in Colorado for over 30 years, Shavonn has a unique experience and in depth knowledge of the area.

The Janes Group specializes in all areas of real estate services. The Janes Group is committed to selling property quickly and for the right price. With dedication and integrity, The Janes Group helps determine the right price for homes according to the market at the time. With innovative marketing methods, the realtors target the right buyer, help negotiate prices and details, and are present at the final closing.

The Janes Group Real Estate gladly accepts the challenge of finding the perfect homes in a desirable area and will listen intently to the needs and desires of clients. From first time home buyers to those who are looking to upgrade or downgrade or those looking at new construction, The Janes Group has experience with complicated contracts and negotiations that will lead to successful homeownership in each unique situation.

For more information or to contact the new real estate agency, visit http://www.thejanesgroup.com/.