VoltDelta participates in NG112 Communications Plugtest in Europe

Quote by EENA “Next Generation technology is ready for us to use. More importantly, it is future-proof as it can continuously integrate new features.” said Cristina Lumbreras, EENA Technical Director. “Emergency services need to adopt NG112 solutions, one

VoltDelta is delighted to announce our participation in the Next Generation 112 Communications Plugtests event, held on 6-10 March in Sophia-Antipolis, France and organised by ETSI and EENA.

The purpose of the event was to trial independently and jointly all components of the 112 communication chain based on NG112 networks. While the 2016 edition worked on voice and geo-localization, this year the focus was on content-rich emergency calling with existing IMS/RCS services such as video calling, instant messaging, file transfers, and more.

VoltDelta’s focus for this second plug test event was in the testing of enhanced communication channels within an overall SIP based switching environment for Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs). VoltDelta’s OASIS next generation solution already supports WebRTC based video and audio communication channels and, during the event, VoltDelta was able to test the interworking of both audio and video channels to other participants. Other NG112 interworking tests also explored the use of further content rich data, with OASIS receiving eHealth sensor data including temperature, blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen saturation.

VoltDelta’s emergency services applications and switching solutions offer a well proven approach for any emergency call handling organisation, and this interoperability testing ensures that VoltDelta is able to offer its customers a roadmap for future NG112 support.

This has been a unique learning experience for VoltDelta. Testing our products against different scenarios has great value, but the key-outcome was the lessons we learned together with the other participants. These lessons will allow us to continue optimising our solutions to provide the best access to emergency services for people from around the world.

Quote by EENA

“Next Generation technology is ready for us to use. More importantly, it is future-proof as it can continuously integrate new features,” said Cristina Lumbreras, EENA Technical Director. “Emergency services need to adopt NG112 solutions, one of the best investments they can make to provide the highest quality of services to their citizens.”

About ETSI

ETSI produces globally-applicable standards for Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), including fixed, mobile, radio, aeronautical, broadcast and internet technologies and is officially recognized by the European Union as a European Standards Organization. ETSI is an independent, not-for-profit association whose almost 800 member companies and organizations, drawn from 64 countries, determine its work programme and participate directly in its work.

http://www.etsi.org

About EENA

EENA is a Brussels-based NGO dedicated to contributing to high-quality emergency services. EENA serves as a discussion platform for emergency services, public authorities, decision makers, researchers, associations and solution providers with a view to improving the emergency response in accordance with citizens' requirements. EENA is also promoting the establishment of an efficient system for alerting citizens about imminent or developing emergencies. EENA memberships include more than 1300 emergency services representatives from over 80 countries world-wide, 80 solution providers, 15 international associations/organisations, more than 200 Members of the European Parliament and more than 90 researchers. http://www.eena.org

About VoltDelta

VoltDelta delivers cloud and premise-based, multichannel contact centre solutions, intelligent automation and data-driven contact management to optimize the customer journey. We rapidly tailor and integrate our solutions to enable customers to increase revenue, boost retention and reduce operating costs while taking advantage of proven scalability and reliability. VoltDelta is part of NewNet Communication Technologies. For more information, please visit: http://www.voltdelta.net

About NewNet Communication Technologies

NewNet is a premier global provider of next generation mobile technology solutions offering over 25 years of expertise across four businesses: Mobile Messaging, Secure Transactions, Interactive Voice Communications and Broadband Wireless. Dedicated to innovation, NewNet provides operators and enterprises with a broad range of solutions that optimize global communication opportunities. NewNet solutions are available in a variety of applications including on-site, hosted, cloud and managed solutions. For more information about NewNet and its businesses, visit http://www.newnet.com