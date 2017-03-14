Ensuring a safe environment for our patients is one of our top priorities.

Florida Hospital Zephyrhills has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety by the Women’s Choice Award, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The award signifies that Florida Hospital Zephyrhills is in the top 15% of 3,005 U.S. hospitals for patient safety.

“The recipients of the America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety award have led the country by implementing safe practices that have ultimately saved lives,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “This recognition is critical for women as they make 80% of healthcare decisions and need to know they are putting themselves—and their family members—in safe hands.”

Healthcare has made significant strides in patient safety in recent years. Hospital-acquired conditions declined 21% from 2010 to 2015, resulting in 125,000 fewer patient deaths according to a report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Hospital-acquired conditions are conditions that a patient develops while in the hospital being treated for something else.

The methodology used to select Florida Hospital Zephyrhills as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety is unique in that it evaluates complication and infection incident rates, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS surveys), along with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. It is the only award recognizing excellence in patient safety based on robust criteria that considers patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

“We are proud to be named One of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety,” said Randy Surber, President and CEO. “Ensuring a safe environment for our patients is one of our top priorities. Our commitment to patient safety is demonstrated through our daily safety huddles, daily nurse and leader patient rounds, daily infection control rounds, and through technology and other safety measures, such as medication scanners, hand washing and two patient identifiers prior to testing or treatment.”

To receive the award, hospitals must also use an Inpatient Safe Survey Checklist to assess effective communication and safe practices during three perioperative periods: prior to administration of anesthesia; prior to skin incision; and prior to the patient leaving the operating room or procedural area.

Florida Hospital Zephyrhills is one of 451 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for patient safety in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award.

For more information about the 2017 America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety, please visit https://www.womenschoiceaward.com/awarded/healthcare/

ABOUT FLORIDA HOSPITAL ZEPHYRHILLS

Florida Hospital Zephyrhills is a 149-bed regional medical center located in East Pasco County. It is a proud member of the Adventist Health System, providing a legacy of health and healing for more than 150 years. Florida Hospital Zephyrhills has been nationally recognized by the American Heart Association, the American Stroke Association, The Joint Commission, HealthGrades and the Women’s Choice Award® for providing quality patient care with an emphasis on safety and patient outcomes. The award-winning Heart Institute is recognized for the treatment of coronary intervention, heart failure, chest pain, open heart surgery, and electrophysiology procedures and has received the Gold Plus Award for heart failure from the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. The hospital offers a full range of inpatient and outpatient surgical offerings including general, orthopedic, gynecology, urology, cardiothoracic and vascular. The Women’s Health Center offers services for women including gynecology, urology and pelvic floor health, labor and delivery through The Baby Place®, and breast care through the Simpson Breast Health Center. The hospital also offers emergency services, a robotics program, Bone and Joint Center, wellness center, wellness spa, rehabilitation, imaging services, and the Center for Wound Healing. Visit FHZeph.org for more information.

ABOUT THE WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®

The Women’s Choice Award® is a trusted referral source, empowering women to make smart healthcare choices by identifying the country’s best healthcare institutions based on robust criteria that consider female patient satisfaction and clinical excellence. The Women’s Choice Award was recently honored by the INC 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2016 for a second consecutive year. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more. The information contained in this release is not permitted to be used in a non-press related context without the express prior written consent of the Women’s Choice Award.