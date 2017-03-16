Lottery Players Gain Access to Powerful New Analysis Tool

Easy enough for any novice to use and yet can churn through hundreds of thousands of lottery drawings in less than one second.

Lottery Post today announced the release of Combinations Analysis for Pick 3 and Pick 4, a brand-new reporting and analysis tool unlocking new insights into lottery drawing histories, delivering unprecedented power into the hands of every lottery player while being incredibly easy to use.

For decades, lottery players have been frustrated by an inability to find patterns and trends in lottery drawing histories, because of the lack of data and technology required to do the job. The result has been an over-reliance upon lottery systems, in which a player trusts that the person or company they are paying is going to have the "magic formula" to deliver some winning numbers before the next drawing.

But what about players who just want to know which "triples" are the most "overdue"? Or which numbers were most heavily drawn during the same month last year — or ten years ago? To-date, those seemingly simple questions have been nearly impossible for the average lottery player to figure out. And sometimes when players feel that they do in fact have a source of that information, it turns out the data they relied upon contained errors or omissions, making the analysis not only counter-productive, but they have in fact wagered their hard-earned money on the wrong numbers.

Lottery Post's new Combinations Analysis for Pick 3 and Pick 4 changes all of that, providing a simple-to-use, yet massively powerful tool that any lottery player can use to answer a myriad of questions they have about past lottery drawings.

For more than a decade lottery players have relied on Lottery Post's complete and highly accurate lottery results. In fact, more lottery players check their winning numbers every day at Lottery Post than any other website on the Internet. Lottery Post also hosts popular forums where lottery players meet online to discuss their strategies and ideas for playing the lottery.

So, when questions continued to be asked about various past drawing scenarios that were seemingly unanswerable, Lottery Post Founder and chief developer Todd Northrop decided to build a tool that anybody could use to answer them.

"I see the frustration faced by lottery players every day, asking questions that seem very simple, and they wonder why it's so hard to find the answers," Northrop explained. "Compounding the problem is that sometimes people use home-grown spreadsheets or other software or websites, and they often contain so many errors in the data that the analysis is completely wrong — and then they base their purchase decisions on the faulty analysis.

"The situation is very troubling, but solvable using accurate, complete data and well-designed technology," Northrop concluded.

Northrop called upon his background in designing large-scale databases and decision support analysis tools for large corporations to construct the new Combinations Analysis for Pick 3 and Pick 4.

The end result is a tool easy enough for any novice to use and yet can churn through hundreds of thousands of historical lottery drawings and deliver an answer typically in less than one second.

Features and Flexibility

Flexibility is the most important aspect of the new tool, because that allows lottery players to answer questions about the drawing histories that were not even considered at the time it was built. That was accomplished by providing the user the unlimited ability to combine the following criteria in their analysis:



Lottery games: The drawing history for any games can be combined into the analysis. For example, the Combinations Analysis can combine the drawing histories of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut Pick 3 Evening drawings into one set of data for analysis. There are no geographical boundaries whatsoever, making a combination of Ontario, Puerto Rico, and California drawings possible, for instance. One can even analyze every Pick 3 or Pick 4 game in the entire United States in one report.

Drawing dates: Literally any date range throughout the game(s) entire drawing history is possible. The tool provides a number of common date range types, such as "this month", "year-to-date", and "last year", but it is just as easy to create a custom date range such as "January 15, 2001 to June 15, 2013" by selecting the starting and ending dates from simple date selection calendars.

Straight or Box: Drawing results can be analyzed either in their exact order drawn ("Straight") or as a "Box" combination, which looks at the digits in sorted order, not focusing on the order the individual digits were drawn. A Pick 4 Straight combination of "4906" would be represented in Box form as 0469, as would any Straight combination containing those same four digits.

Combination types: A combination type refers to the number of repeated digits in one drawing. For example, the Pick 3 combination of "969" is considered a "Double", because it contains two 9s. Pick 3 contains three combination types: Singles (or "non-repeating"), Doubles, and Triples. Pick 4 contains five combination types: Singles, Doubles, Double Pairs, Triples, and Quads. The Combinations Analysis allows one to specify any or all combination types in their analysis. For example, the analysis could include only Pick 4 Pairs and Double Pairs, and exclude all other types.

Reporting Excellence

The flexibility inherent in the analysis extends also to the way the results are reported.

"Truly answering any question about lottery analysis requires the ability to sort the results in any which way," said Northrop. "Sorting the report on the number of times each combination was drawn answers a totally different question than sorting on the last drawn date for each combo. Removing all limits on sorting maximizes the number of questions that can be answered by each report."

Each report includes the following information:

The number of times each straight or box combination was drawn

The date the combination was last drawn

The number of drawings that have occurred since the last drawn date

The mathematical number of times the combinations should have been drawn within the date range specified

On top of that, combinations that are considered "late" or "very late" according to the mathematical number of times the combination should have been drawn are highlighted in blue or red, respectively.

Astounding performance

People using the Combinations Analysis might be startled at how quickly the system produces the final report, with nearly all reports completing in less than one second. Even the most complicated analysis Lottery Post could concoct during testing, which churned through every Pick 4 straight combination ever drawn in every state and country, finished its work in less than six seconds.

Combinations Analysis Availability

Combinations Analysis for Pick 3 and Pick 4 is available for use immediately, and is listed, along with several other useful tools for lottery players, at Lottery Post’s Lottery Systems page: https://www.lotterypost.com/systems.

Full unrestricted use of the Combinations Analysis is available for all Lottery Post Platinum members. Standard (free) and Gold members can try it out in a free trial mode. More information about Platinum memberships at Lottery Post can be found at https://www.lotterypost.com/memberships.

Lotteries are entertainment and games of chance, and there is no system or tool that is able to predict the winning numbers all the time, so players are advised to only wager money they can afford to lose.

Founded in 2000, Lottery Post® (@LotteryPost) is the most popular lottery-related website in the world, offering a friendly, safe, all-encompassing online community where players discuss the lottery, share insights, and gain access to the Web's best lottery data, analysis, and tools.