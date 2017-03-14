SlashGear Completes Migration to Hivelocity

Hivelocity is a full service data center that provides Infrastructure as a Service, Colocation, Dedicated Servers and Cloud hosting solutions. We chose Hivelocity due to their support responsiveness and self-maintained data centers. Since the data migration SlashGear is performing incredibly well and the experience has been great.

With a massive following and a monthly readership in the millions, SlashGear.com, recently made the difficult decision to migrate its entire online infrastructure to a new hosting service. SlashGear is a wildly popular technology news and review site, ranked only behind PCMag in visitors, within the Ziff Davis Tech Media Engine. When just a few minutes of downtime results in thousands of customers being turned away, the decision to migrate the sizable SlashGear environment was not one taken lightly. As it turns out, the decision to move the SlashGear private cloud to Hivelocity was the right one and made for numerous reasons.

“Since IBM took over, the service at Softlayer has degraded,” according to SlashGear cofounder Ewdison Then. SlashGear had been a long time customer of both Hivelocity and Softlayer with Softlayer hosting the lion’s share of SlashGear content. “We chose Hivelocity due to their support responsiveness and self-maintained data centers. Since the data migration SlashGear is performing incredibly well and the experience has been great. We were able to migrate our entire infrastructure with zero downtime,” said Mr. Then. “Ticket responses from Softlayer had become slow, hardware prices have increased and ultimately they were unable to accommodate our needs like Hivelocity. Softlayer lowering bandwidth to only include 500GB was the last straw.” At any given moment SlashGear.com has several thousand visitors, so high volume bandwidth options being accessible and affordable is imperative. Hivelocity servers include anywhere from 10TB to 100TB by default with upgrade options such as 1Gbps Unmetered Ports available for as low as $199.

With the data migration to Hivelocity complete, SlashGear can comfortably focus its energy on growth with a plan to expand into areas outside of technology already underway. “We are now venturing big into automotive with the recent introduction of https://www.slashgear.com/cars/,” says Mr. Then. “Businesses want a hosting service that will work with them and share a common goal of mutual success. By providing an affordable and dependable hosting environment with ample resources for growth, Hivelocity now gets a front row seat to watch SlashGear’s future accomplishments,” remarked Hivelocity COO Steve Eschweiler.

Hivelocity provides dedicated servers, private cloud and colocation hosting solutions to customers from over 130 countries worldwide. Hivelocity was founded in 2002 and maintains several data centers in the United States. SlashGear was founded in 2005 and has been a CES, IFA, and Ceatec official media partner.