Nematron® 21.5” Widescreen Industrial Monitor Now IECEx Certified

Comark is pleased to announce the completion of IECEx certification on the Nematron M2100WT industrial monitor. The M2100WT was introduced in January 2016 and designed to meet the growing demand in many industries for wider and clearer displays for SCADA and runtime graphics display. With IECEx and ATEX Zone 2 & 22 certifications, the M2100WT industrial display is a great panel mount solution for worldwide industrial applications such as oil & gas and petrochemical refineries or offshore drilling rigs.

“We are excited that the M2100WT is now IECEx certified,” said Ralph Damato, VP of Product Management at Comark. “The industry is demanding widescreen industrial displays, and we are proud to be able to meet that demand,” adds Mr. Damato.

The M2100WT is the second widescreen offering in the Nematron M-Series Monitor line, adding a higher resolution option to the mix. The M2100WT features a bright, HD1080 display with 1920 x 1280 resolution and video inputs via DVI or VGA ports. It can be mounted in a horizontal or vertical orientation making it a good solution for SCADA programs and for displaying control application graphics that need more display size. Standard M2100WT models come with a powder-coated aluminum front bezel (optional stainless steel), 5-wire analog resistive touchscreen, and an isolated 24VDC power supply.

Along with the new IECEx and ATEX Zone 2 & 22 approvals, the M2100WT comes standard with UL and cUL 508, as well as Class I Division 2 and European CE approvals, making system integration a breeze for virtually any application and/or location.

