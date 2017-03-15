Attendees will learn about the challenges that recently entered the marketplace, mainly Dynamics 365, and some of the options partners have to overcome these challenges.

SBS Group, a leading information technology services and consulting firm, has announced they will be presenting a webcast with MSDynamicsWorld.com focused on the impact of Dynamics 365 on Dynamics partners. The webcast will occur Thursday, March 30 at 12 p.m. ET.

The webcast, entitled “The Dynamics 365 Market Disruption: How Dynamics ERP Partners Can Meet the Challenge” will emphasize the need for Dynamics partners to adapt to today’s marketplace in order to succeed. Attendees will learn about the challenges that recently entered the marketplace, mainly Dynamics 365, and some of the options partners have to overcome these challenges. Additionally, SBS Group’s new program, Stratos Cloud Alliance (SCA), will be presented and discussed.

The presenters for the webcast are Joseph Longo and Scott May. Longo is the Chief Operating Officer at SBS Group. May is the Director of Channel Programs, Stratos Cloud Alliance at SBS Group. Both presenters bring a wealth of Dynamics partner experience.

Registration for the webcast is free. To register, visit http://ow.ly/eld5309RCHW.

The Stratos Cloud Alliance (SCA) is SBS Group’s new program for Dynamics partners looking to expand their breadth of solutions while minimizing investment. The SCA features a comprehensive portfolio of Microsoft Cloud Business and Productivity Solutions, ISV Products and Tools, and Partner and Customer Services. The SCA offers three flexible partner models (including a white-label option) and all partner tiers are powered by best-in-class e-commerce capabilities and include dedicated partner teams and support services designed to simplify onboarding and streamline the partner experience. To learn more about the SCA, visit http://www.dynamics365partner.com.

About MSDynamicsWorld.com

MSDynamicsWorld.com, a GuidePoint Media publication, is the leading global independent authority covering the world of Microsoft Dynamics. MSDynamicsWorld.com is the Microsoft Dynamics community's resource for news, expert advice, tips, best practices, white papers, case studies, and analysis.

About SBS Group

SBS Group is a national Microsoft master VAR (Value Added Reseller) with Gold level competency in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM). Over the past 30 years, they have been recognized as Microsoft Partner of the Year, Inner Circle Member and Microsoft President's Club member multiple times. The company is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey and operates offices across North America. For more information, please visit SBS Group's website at http://www.sbsgroupusa.com. Follow us on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/sbs-group, on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/sbsgroup and find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SBSGroupUSA.