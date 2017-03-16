As an organization, Sarbari has always had a lot of respect for PGE Upper New York and their members

Sarbari, a cloud-based software provider for the restaurant and retail industry and Pan Gregorian of Upper New York (PGE UNY), the food cooperative serving 600 restaurant owners throughout New York, today announced a groundbreaking partnership to deliver Sarbari’s innovative technology to the food cooperative’s membership.

“As an organization, Sarbari has always had a lot of respect for PGE Upper New York and their members,” said Sebastian Serra, founder and CEO of Sarbari. “We have tested our purchasing and inventory control software with a few member restaurants and they have seen great results; we are confident that all PGEUNY members adopting our technology will see similar results.”

The partnership between PGEUNY and Sarbari will allow restaurant owners and operators to streamline their purchasing process, saving them significant amounts of time each month, and allow them to focus on other critical areas of their business.

“We’re always trying to identify tools and partners that can help our members operate more efficiently,” commented George Liaskos, Board President of PGE UNY. “We’ve been working with Sebastian and his team for a few months now, testing the technology, and we’re very confident it’s going to make a positive impact with our members.”

About Pan Gregorian of Upper New York

Pan Gregorian Enterprises of Upper New York was established in 1989 by a few restaurant owners who had a vision of uniting restaurateurs for a stronger negotiating power to lower food costs. This organization started with 12 members, and now has 600 members. To learn more, visit pgeuny.com.

About Sarbari

Sarbari provides easy-to-use, cloud-based purchasing software to help business operators streamline their entire Inventory and purchasing process by significantly improve their operating efficiency in the back-of-the-house or back office. As a result of improving their operating efficiency, business operators see immediate time and cost savings they can measure every month. To learn more, visit Sarbari.com or follow @Sarbari.