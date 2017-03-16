Phonism Adds Yealink IP Phones to Its Cloud VoIP Portfolio

Phonism announces Yealink Interoperability This partnership ensures Yealink customers easy and efficient deployments, while Phonism customers benefit from a wider variety of IP endpoints.

Yealink, the global leading unified communication (UC) terminal solution provider, and Phonism, the leading cloud solution for VoIP device provisioning and management, jointly announced today the certification of all Yealink desktop IP phones and wireless IP DECT phones with all major features of the Phonism Platform. The supported Yealink endpoints greatly expand the certified device options available for Phonism customers.

“This partnership with Yealink conveys the overwhelming demand we have seen from the market.” According to Steve Lazaridis, CEO of Phonism, “Yealink has grabbed significant market share over the past 5 years and become a premiere player in the VoIP device market. We could no longer resist the demand from our customer base.”

“We are very glad to offer the interoperability with Phonism’s provisioning & management solution,” said Stone Lu, Yealink Vice President. “The partnership not only ensures Service Providers easy and efficient deployment and provision of Yealink’s endpoints, but also helps Phonism’s business customers increase communication abilities and reduce costs with our products and services.”

Yealink’s approach to IP phones has made them one of the premiere brands on the market. They offer endpoint choices for businesses of any size, budget, or technology needs. Yealink provides a variety of devices including desktop IP phones, wireless IP DECT phones, video & audio conferencing equipment and accessories. More details about Yealink IP phones, visit http://www.yealink.com. For more information about the Phonism platform, please visit http://phonism.com/.

About Phonism

Phonism (http://phonism.com) is the leading cloud solution for VoIP device provisioning and management. Phonism helps Service Providers easily manage all their devices from a centralized location. The company’s innovative approach has helped their customers to streamline onboarding and support, saving them valuable time and increasing their bottom line. With Phonism, the days of manual provisioning are in the rearview.

About Yealink

Yealink, the global leading unified communication (UC) terminal solution provider, helps businesses of all sizes make the most of their UC experience and embrace the power of “Easy Collaboration.” Yealink One-stop UC Terminal Solutions unify voice, video and data, and satisfy diverse customer needs and usage scenarios. The company’s comprehensive product portfolio includes video conferencing systems, conference phones, desk IP phones, wireless DECT phones and accessories. Customers from more than 100 countries enjoy Yealink’s reliable UC terminal solutions through its global sales and service network. For more information, please visit: http://www.yealink.com.