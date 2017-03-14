Government officials in Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami, the City of Miami Beach, the City of Doral, and the City of Coral Gables have issued proclamations designating March 14 as “Greenberg Traurig Day."

The international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, which was founded in Miami in 1967 by three attorneys - Mel Greenberg, Robert H. Traurig and Larry J. Hoffman - now has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

“As we reach our 50 year milestone anniversary, we are honored to receive this prestigious recognition,” said Matt Gorson, Senior Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. “We thank our clients for their willingness to serve as our partners on this journey, and we look forward to another 50 years of giving back to the South Florida community that has given us so much."

In Miami-Dade County, the Greenberg Traurig proclamation was made by Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez and the Board of County Commissioners. The City of Miami’s Mayor Tomás Pedro Regalado issued the firm’s proclamation along with the City of Miami Board of Commissioners, as did Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine and the City of Miami Beach Commission. The City of Doral’s proclamation was issued by Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez and the Doral City Council.

