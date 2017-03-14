CIC™ is proud to premier their all-inclusive property management software, CICTotal Manager™, to NVSAA attendees for the first time ever!

Contemporary Information Corporation™ (CIC™), the nation’s leading provider of resident and employment screening since 1986, is proud to announce that they will be exhibiting at the Nevada State Apartment Association’s (NVSAA) 2017 Market Trends Conference on March 17th, 2017. This year’s Market Trends theme is “Together Everyone Achieves More” (T.E.A.M.) and will be held at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Conference will have distinguished speakers like Jennifer Nevitt and Terri Norvell. Registration begins at 7:30 am and the general session runs from 8:15 am to 4:30 pm that Friday. CIC™ invites multifamily executives and property managers to join them at Booth #9 to learn how they can protect their rental communities with their nationwide tenant screening, employment screening, and other property tools. Each visitor will be entered to win a luxury Kate Spade handbag.

Alongside the company’s comprehensive credit and background reports, CIC™ is proud to premier their all-inclusive property management software, CICTotal Manager™, to NVSAA attendees for the first time ever! This intuitive software empowers property management companies with features like real-time marketing analytics, accounting, in-software resident messaging, automatic rent collections, online leasing, and more, all for an affordable subscription fee of just $1 per unit, per month (with a $200 minimum). No hidden fees, no hardware or software to purchase. NVSAA Conference attendees can take advantage of a free 30-day trial with CICTotal Manager™.

CIC™ is eager to share their passion for best-in-class tenant and employment screening and property management solutions. To connect with the company’s staff at the conference, simply fill out the contact form at http://www.cicreports.com or call Ryan Green at 800-288-4757 x8432.