Leading developer media company, DZone, Inc., today announced the launch of Lead Drafting(TM), a new lead generation service, designed to help B2B tech marketers engage and convert interested prospects into their developer programs and product trials.

Lead Drafting generates high interest and conversion through pairing partner offers with DZone exclusive publications, and offers direct marketing automation integration, giving marketers the tools to convert and engage qualified leads instantaneously, at the moment of peak interest.

According to research conducted by the Harvard Business Review, a lead is 10x as likely to respond when engaged within 5 minutes of converting. But with traditional third-party lead generation efforts, marketers are often unable to access lead data instantaneously, making it nearly impossible to follow up within the window of greatest opportunity.

DZone’s Lead Drafting lead generation service is an integrated solution that allows B2B marketers to convert a high volume of targeted leads and optimize their response rates through:



Pairing partner offers with popular, trusted DZone publications

Offering DZone users with single-click conversion on partner offers

Integrating with major marketing automation tools (Hubspot, Eloqua, Marketo), allowing the partner to enable automated, instantaneous follow up

Targeting prospects according to specific demographic criteria

DZone’s newest service is enabled by its extensive library of high-quality, free publications that engage hundreds of thousands of practicing developers.

“Finding opportunities where developers are receptive to marketing offers can be difficult. Moreover, acting within that window requires agility” according to Matt Schmidt, President, DZone. “The key to our Lead Drafting product is the concept that developers are most receptive to offers when they are receiving high quality content.”

To learn more about how DZone can help you drive new members to your developer program or new product trial sign ups, contact sales(at)dzone(dot)com or call (919)443-1644.

About DZone, Inc.

After nearly two decades of building community among software developers, DZone is now the purveyor of one of the world’s largest online knowledge-sharing communities for software professionals. DZone.com provides software professionals with free access to thousands of free knowledge resources to help them advance their skills and build the future. For marketers, DZone provides education and services for engaging developers through strategic content marketing.