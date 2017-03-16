Smartware Group, Inc., producer of the cloud-based Bigfoot CMMS for modern maintenance management, today honors Atrium Windows and Doors’ Bruce Manning for receiving Frost & Sullivan’s “Manufacturing Leadership Award” for enterprise technology leadership. The award recognizes Manning for his role in the successful implementation of Smartware Group’s Bigfoot CMMS solution to streamline internal communication processes, improve equipment and asset management, and enable corrective and preventive maintenance.

Frost & Sullivan’s Manufacturing Leadership (ML) Council recognizes world-class manufacturing companies and leaders on an annual basis. The award for enterprise technology rewards leaders who have revamped their corporate IT and communications strategies and systems and who have contributed to competitive advantage and greater enterprise performance. As an award winner, Manning is now eligible for consideration to win the Manufacturing Leadership Council’s “High Achiever Award” in the enterprise technology category as well the “Manufacturer of the Year Award.”

“Bruce has been pivotal in implementing the Bigfoot CMMS solution to consolidate our communications and cut our downtime and overtime hours,” said Scott St. Clair, CEO of Atrium Corporation. “We have seen incredible results in our maintenance and operations, and this award speaks to Bruce’s vision, leadership and determination in overhauling our processes and making us a better company overall.”

Atrium’s multi-phase Bigfoot implementation project involved the initial Bigfoot configuration, inventory population, communication overhaul, module implementation, data collection and reporting. Manning implemented Bigfoot CMMS to systematize Atrium’s communications and automate its maintenance management and asset tracking capabilities. Using Bigfoot, Atrium has cut downtime by 77 percent and now runs at less than 35 hours of downtime per 10k units. On the labor side, Atrium has curbed overtime by 50 percent. The results show an annual cost savings of $800,000.

“The Bigfoot CMMS solution is designed to serve the needs of a number of industries, but particularly manufacturing. We work diligently with each client to help them achieve the kind of success that Atrium Windows and Doors has seen,” said Paul Lachance, president of Smartware Group. “With that said, I am truly impressed with Bruce’s dedication and organization in spearheading the implementation of Bigfoot and overseeing such a large-scale project.”

Nominations for the Manufacturing Leadership Awards span 13 categories and are evaluated and scored by a panel of expert judges. The winners and their technology partners will be honored on June 14, 2017, in Huntington Beach, California, at a Gala celebration that concludes the 13th annual Manufacturing Leadership Summit.

To learn more about Atrium Windows and Doors and its award-winning CMMS implementation, watch the webinar recording here.

About Smartware Group, Inc.

Smartware Group, Inc., headquartered in Center Harbor, N.H., produces Bigfoot CMMS for manufacturing, distribution, data centers, hospitality, mining, and energy & utilities industries.

Since 2002, Bigfoot has helped users worldwide improve facility and equipment maintenance operations with advanced capabilities that include a mobile app, safety/EHS, preventive maintenance (PMs) and predictive maintenance, work order scheduling, maintenance requests, asset lifecycle management, parts replacement inventory, and built-in reporting. Bigfoot CMMS’ native functionality paired with its intuitive design allows maintenance professionals to implement the solution and get results quickly, often in a matter of weeks.

The Bigfoot solution earned a 2015 “Product of the Year” Gold award by Plant Engineering magazine, and previously won a Bronze Stevie® Award during the 11th Annual International Business Awards in the Best Interface Design category. Experience the Bigfoot difference by accessing a free trial at http://www.bigfootcmms.com/free-trial today.

About Atrium Windows and Doors

For more than 60 years, Atrium has offered the highest quality window and door products to builders, contractors and distributors in the residential construction industry. Dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers, the Atrium family of brands provides a versatile range of window and patio door products, including vinyl and aluminum models, as well as replacement and new construction product lines. A variety of window styles also are available through the Atrium family, including single- and double-hung, horizontal slider, casement, tilt-and-turn and architectural shapes. Specialty products include hurricane-impact solutions with Atrium’s SafeHarbor® impact resistant windows and patio doors. The company’s portfolio of brands includes its flagship Atrium Windows and Doors brand and North Star Vinyl Windows and Doors. For more information on Atrium and its quality window and door products, visit http://www.atrium.com.

