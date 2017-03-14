Lucernex's Chief Customer Officer, Louise McBurnett, accepts two Stevie Awards during the gala banquet in Las Vegas, Nevada. “We are honored to receive this recognition as exceptional customer service has always been and will continue to be our team’s highest priority,” said Joe Valeri, president and CEO at Lucernex.

Lucernex™ has been honored with two Stevie® Awards at the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Lucernex was recognized in two categories: Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year (Technology Industries) and Customer Service Department of the Year (Computer Software - Up to 100 Employees).

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service convey top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals for companies worldwide.

“We are honored to receive this recognition as exceptional customer service has always been and will continue to be our team’s highest priority,” said Joe Valeri, president and CEO at Lucernex. “As we continue to grow, we remain dedicated to continuously improving processes and enhancing the customer support experience.”

In 2015, the Lucernex Customer Success department launched a formal training and certification program to support its clients, which earned the company a Stevie Award in 2016.

To expand upon the success of Lucernex’s training program, the team introduced Lucernex™ University, a program created for new clients entering the implementation phase.

Additionally, Lucernex rolled out improvements to the case resolution process, which saw a case reponse rate of nearly 100% within one business day.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year’s competition, an increase of 10% over 2016. Finalists were determined by the average scores of 77 professionals worldwide, acting as preliminary judges.

“The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service continues to be among the most competitive and fastest-growing of our awards programs,” said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards. “The growth of the program illustrates the importance of the functions highlighted – sales, business development and customer service – to successful enterprises of all types, and how integral recognition in these domains are to building and maintaining corporate reputations.”

The awards were presented during a gala banquet on Friday, February 24 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 650 executives from around the world attended.

About Lucernex

Founded by industry innovators, Lucernex™ provides cloud-based real estate lifecycle, lease compliance and lease accounting solutions to emerging and enterprise companies in more than 20 countries across five continents. Our solutions help 180 brands in tens of thousands of real estate locations drive efficiencies, increase revenue, and reduce cost. Lucernex is the market leader in helping customers mitigate risk through regulatory compliance of the new FASB and IASB guidelines. Visit http://www.lucernex.com for more information.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.