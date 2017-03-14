2017 UK Share Dealing Broker Review

StockBrokers.com has published its first UK-based share dealing broker review. The review included ten UK regulated online share dealing firms.

Steve Miley, Head of UK and European Research, highlighted the addition of the first annual StockBrokers.com UK Share Dealing Broker Review, “Over the past seven months, countless hours have been dedicated to researching broker websites and platforms. We also conducted a thorough analysis of offered research and customer service. This has been an extremely exciting and rewarding process. Residing in the UK myself, I couldn’t be more pleased with the end-result and the insights now provided for traders and investors living in the UK.”

All UK share dealing broker participants were assessed on 147 different variables across seven core areas: Commissions & Fees, Platforms & Tools, Research, Customer Service, Offering of Investments, Mobile Trading, and Education. In total, 1,536 data points were collected.

We presented “Best in Class” awards to brokers across all seven core areas. A “Best in Class” designation means finishing in the top three UK Share Dealing Brokers for that category. There were also a total of seven Industry awards, including #1 Overall Client Experience, #1 Retirement Services, and #1 Phone Support, among others.

