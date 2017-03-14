The “greenest” contest of the year takes place until 16 March, 2017, on KeepCalling’s Facebook page.

KeepCalling.com wishes all its customers a lucky St. Patrick’s Day and invites them expats worldwide to show that they have the luck of the Irish by taking part in a competition. A lucky participant will win $10 worth of credit for international calls with KeepCalling.com.

By visiting KeepCalling’s Facebook page until March 16, customers will be able to watch a short video of a mysterious Saint Patrick’s hat. All they have to do to enter the competition is try to guess what is hiding under the hat. They don’t even need to be right, they just need to be lucky. The winner will be chosen randomly to win $10 Voice Credit.

The “greenest” contest of the year takes place until 16 March, 2017, on KeepCalling’s Facebook page: facebook.com/iamhomesick. To have the most chances to win, contestants can post as many answers as they can think of.

The Voice Credit gift received by the winner can be used to make calls anywhere in the world at the best rates from:



any phone through the use of access numbers

from any computer with an Internet connection through the Web Call application

from any smartphone using KeepCalling’s free app, for both iOS and Android devices.

In addition to Voice Credit, KeepCalling.com also offers Mobile Recharge, Monthly Plans, and Virtual Numbers. Mobile Recharge is a service through which customers can recharge phones anywhere in the world. The process is fast and secure and the credit reaches its destination instantly. With over 430 operators from more than 135 countries, KeepCalling.com can satisfy every need of international mobile top up.

Monthly Plans are monthly subscriptions which offer discounted rates for certain destinations for low monthly fees. The countries which customers can call through KeepCalling.com’s monthly plans are: Bangladesh, Canada, China, Colombia, Germany, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, and United States.

Virtual Numbers are monthly subscriptions through which customers pay a low monthly fee and receive unlimited calls from another country. The people calling the Virtual Number only pay the rate of local calls.

To find out more about KeepCalling.com’s new offers, customers are invited to visit the blog at blog.keepcalling.com or to follow them on:



Facebook.com/iamhomesick

Twitter.com/KeepCalling

Plus.Google.com/+KeepCalling

KeepCalling.com offers smart expat services worldwide. It is a brand of KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers and businesses, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling was listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years.