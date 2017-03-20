IBM SKLM Bloombase StoreSafe Integration Bloombase StoreSafe works across the full spectrum of storage systems from network and disk to virtual and cloud systems, whether it might be structured or unstructured data

Bloombase is pleased to announce that its StoreSafe Data-at-Rest Encryption solution is fully interoperable with the IBM Security Key Lifecycle Manager (SKLM) and is validated Ready for IBM Security Intelligence by IBM. This combination ushers in significantly enhanced convenience for enterprises looking for a powerful data storage encryption solution that also offers convenient, centralized key management features. These features greatly simplify the process of meeting of regulatory compliance.

Today’s insatiable demand for off-premises and cloud-based storage continues unabated and remains a challenge for enterprises who need to manage the unceasing amount of business and mission-critical data being generated daily. This in turn places ever greater pressure on ensuring the protection and confidentiality of data, while remaining compliant with regulatory requirements. Bloombase’s StoreSafe data-at-rest encryption technology and IBM’s Security Key Lifecycle Manager offers a potent combination of a turn-key, non-disruptive and application transparent stored data encryption solution with a powerful, centralized and automated key management system.

To the network, Bloombase StoreSafe appears like a proxy and operates like a standards-based LUN, network share, backup target or RESTful service endpoint. When an application makes a storage request, StoreSafe automatically and transparently encrypts the plain-text payload with an encryption security key before it is persisted as a ciphertext on the physical storage medium. Similarly, this ciphertext is automatically decrypted on-the-fly as data is requested from the persistent storage medium. Applications are never aware that the persisted data is encrypted and therefore existing applications work as-is, without modification or adaptation. Furthermore, any unauthorized extraction of data yields only the encrypted ciphertext.

“The issue of protecting sensitive data is only going to get progressively more complicated as the amount of data and number of storage strategies increases. Bloombase StoreSafe works across the full spectrum of storage systems from network and disk to virtual and cloud systems, whether it might be structured or unstructured data,” said Sean Xiang, Bloombase CEO. “Combining this critical capability with an OASIS KMIP standards-based encryption key management system like the IBM Security Key Lifecycle Manager, gives enterprises unparalleled control over their security compliance processes.”

The management of the encryption and decryption security keys is automatically handled through IBM’s Security Key Lifecycle Manager. SKLM provides a centralized and seamless interface through which to administer the creation, importation, distribution, back up, archiving as well as management of key lifecycles. This cleanly implemented segregation of data encryption and security key management duties makes meeting regulatory standards that mandate strong protection and control of encryption keys such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) significantly more convenient and cost effective.

Both Bloombase StoreSafe and the IBM Security Key Lifecycle Manager are built upon FIPS 140-2 certified cryptographic modules and together, this combination allows Bloombase and IBM to even better address the needs of large-scale enterprises, particularly those in the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance and Public sectors. These go-to-market solutions represent a straightforward means to enable organization-wide data storage threat mitigation and regulatory compliance.

For more information about the interoperability of Bloombase StoreSafe with IBM Security Key Lifecycle Manager, visit https://www-304.ibm.com/partnerworld/gsd/solutiondetails.do?solution=27715 and https://www.bloombase.com/go/ibm.

Bloombase will showcase the StoreSafe data-at-rest encryption solution with IBM Security Key Lifecycle Manager at IBM InterConnect on March 19-23, 2017. For more information, visit https://www.ibm.com/interconnect.

About Bloombase

Bloombase is a worldwide provider and leading innovator in Next Generation Data Security from Physical/Virtual Datacenter, through Big Data and to the Cloud. Bloombase provides turnkey, non-disruptive, defense-in-depth data protection against dynamic cyber threats while simplifying the IT security infrastructure. Bloombase is the trusted standard for Global 500 scale organizations that have zero tolerance policy for security breaches. For more information, visit https://www.bloombase.com.