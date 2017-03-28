I am pleased to welcome IsoMetrix as a great new technology partner. Their strength in Africa and Australia gives STP the potential to reach into new markets outside North America.

Specialty Technical Publishers (STP) today announced a new technology partnership with IsoMetrix, providers of enterprise software for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC). Like STP, IsoMetrix offers integrated solutions for environmental, social and corporate governance, sustainability, health and safety management, enterprise risk management, as well as internal audit and compliance. With offices in Johannesburg, Atlanta, Toronto and Perth, and implementation partners on four continents, IsoMetrix is geared to service both global and local organizations.

STP provides North American and global business leaders, compliance and audit managers, and professionals with comprehensive, up-to-date resources to ensure compliance, and obtain guidance on key regulatory issues. STP's comprehensive and trusted range of publications is authored by professionals in the fields of environmental, health and safety, transportation, and business practices, standards, and laws. Concise, practical, solution-driven guides help organizations achieve compliance with rules and regulations and practice due diligence, thereby minimizing risk and exposure.

STP publications include applicability tables, practical scoresheets, guide notes, case studies, dos and don'ts checklists, a question and answer format, and expert interpretive commentary. Our strategic partnerships also provide added functionality in the online environment.

John Castner, Sales Director North America, IsoMetrix explains the benefits:

"Keeping up to date with regulatory changes and the regulatory landscape is one of the biggest challenges of any organization. Aside from knowing what that content is, having it available in an organized manner that is applicable to your company, your jurisdiction / regions of operations, is yet another step. And then being able to use that data to engage in compliance monitoring activities, actions and analysis, adds to the burden and challenges."

Thus, with the integration of STP regulatory content and the IsoMetrix EHS, Risk, and Compliance software solution, companies can efficiently and effectively manage risks, compliance, and costs, along with improving transparency, oversight and performance by adopting a more integrated, automated, repeatable, and reportable approach to addressing its EHS and GRC activities, which may include but are not limited to federal, state and local statutes and regulations, rules and requirements.

Steve Britten, President of STP welcomes the potential of this new partnership to reach new markets:

"Given its global spread, I am pleased to welcome IsoMetrix as a great new technology partner. Their strength in Africa and Australia gives STP the potential to reach into new markets outside North America. And in time, this could stimulate us to broaden our EHS and GRC content coverage on both these continents. At the same time it gives IsoMetrix the chance to explore new markets in both Canada and the United States."

About Specialty Technical Publishers

Specialty Technical Publishers (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, accounting, business practices, standards and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information and specialty websites.

About IsoMetrix

IsoMetrix brings together, in a single system, all requirements for managing business risk, legal compliance, governance and sustainability. Optimise business using a system that provides an over-arching solution for all elements of GRC, from Health, Safety, Environment and Community to Enterprise Risk Management, Sustainability, Primary Healthcare and Wellness, and Social Management.