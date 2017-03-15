cleverbridge to Sponsor Agile Cologne 2017

“We are excited about our continued involvement with Agile Cologne and the great conversations and learning we always take away from the event.” ~ Martin Trzaskalik, CTO, cleverbridge

cleverbridge, a provider of global subscription billing solutions, announces its Silver sponsorship of Agile Cologne 2017 to be held March 24 at the GS1 Germany Knowledge Center in Cologne, Germany. This is the fourth consecutive year cleverbridge has sponsored the agile community conference in Germany.

Founded in 2013, Agile Cologne XXL explores better ways of working, innovating through collaboration, and building an agile culture which supports and empowers teams. With an Open Space framework, the two-day event brings together coaches, software developers, scrum masters, testers, business analysts and executive managers from around the country to network and share on the benefits and challenges of agile adoption throughout organizations in public, private and not-for-profit sectors. There will be a mix of sessions focused on agile basics, technical practices and self-organizing team topics among other things.

“We are excited about our continued involvement with Agile Cologne and the great conversations and learning we always take away from the event,” said Martin Trzaskalik, CTO, cleverbridge. “It’s great to see the conference continue to grow as we have as a company.”

For more information, or to register for Agile Cologne, visit http://agilecologne.de. For real-time updates throughout the conference, follow @agilecologne and the hashtag #AgileCologne on Twitter. To learn more about cleverbridge, please contact inquiry(at)cleverbridge(dot)com or visit http://www.cleverbridge.com.

About cleverbridge

cleverbridge provides global subscription billing solutions that help companies build long-term customer relationships and grow recurring revenue streams. With its flexible, cloud-based billing and monetization platform, cleverbridge integrates seamlessly with client systems, simplifies subscription business models and delivers an optimized online customer experience. Leveraging cleverbridge expertise, technology and services, clients monetize products and services more effectively, rapidly expand their global subscriber base and maximize customer lifetime value. Headquartered in Cologne, Germany, cleverbridge has offices in Chicago, San Francisco and Tokyo. For more information, visit http://www.cleverbridge.com.