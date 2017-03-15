We decided to team up with WPML because we want to provide the millions of WordPress users with an easy, seamless way to get their websites translated. The plugin can be installed by anyone in order to turn their website into a multilingual version.

Net-Translators, a leading provider of website translation services, announced today that it has partnered with WPML, the leading multilingual plugin to create a website in more than one language.

The recent partnership with WPML, a product of OnTheGoSystems, allows users of WordPress, the most downloaded website and blog content management system (CMS) available, to author content and easily translate it into different languages without any coding. Once the plugin is installed, anyone on WordPress can connect directly with Net-Translators to start a website translation project. With thousands of professional translators, proofreaders and editors from around the globe, Net-Translators offers translation services into more than 60 languages. The plugin also includes advanced features for translation management and an interface for our translators.

“We decided to team up with WPML because we want to provide the millions of WordPress users with an easy, seamless way to get their websites translated,” notes Shy Avni, CEO and co-founder of Net-Translators. He continues: “The plugin can be installed by anyone in order to turn their website into a multilingual version. This revolutionary new way of translating websites is in line with our ongoing commitment to develop and offer the most efficient localization tools and technologies to our customers.”

“We are excited to work with Net-Translators and offer their service to WPML clients,” said Amir Helzer, OnTheGoSystems’ Founder and CEO. “Net-Translators offers expertise and quality that our clients need. This partnership allows each of us to focus on our expertise and provide complete value to clients.”

Additional information including step-by-step instructions on how to get started with WPML and Net-Translators is available by visiting: https://wpml.org/translation-service/net-translators.

About Net-Translators (http://www.net-translators.com)

Net-Translators, a global leader specializing in website translation, services customers on 5 continents and in more than 60 languages. Our award winning website translation process is managed by professional developers and project managers. Our translators and reviewers follow a stringent, comprehensive, multi-stage process to guarantee the highest quality and accuracy. Certified with multiple international standards, including: ISO 9001:2008, ISO 13485:2003 (for medical devices), and ISO 17100 (Requirements for Translation Services), Net-Translators is committed to your international reputation.