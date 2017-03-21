Silicon STEM Academy: Learning To Code Just Got A Lot Easier. "Learning to code just got easier," said John Scarborough, co-founder of Silicon STEM Academy. "Our instructor-led courses improve student outcomes and retention rates of students learning computer programming."

Silicon STEM Academy (SSA), a technical training company in Denver dedicated to teaching students of all ages computer programming, robotics, digital media and other technology skills, has expanded its course offerings with new instructor-led online computer science courses in Karel, Java, JavaScript and Python.

While online coding courses are generally available from a number of e-learning providers, most lack the real-time interactivity that leads to overall student success. As such, student completion rates are extraordinarily low. Additionally, these poor student outcomes associated with attempting to learn computer programming online without any assistance only furthers the notion that learning to code is too difficult for the average learner.

“There’s no better way to learn something, especially computer programming, than having a live instructor to walk you through the hard challenges,” said John Scarborough, co-founder of Silicon STEM Academy. “Attempting to learn how to code by watching asynchronous videos is a futile pursuit for over 90% of the students who attempt it. By having an experienced instructor available and the ability to ask real-time questions, we find this reduces learning time by more than half and dramatically improves comprehension rates.”

Instructor-led coding courses starting in March 2017:



Introduction to Computer Programming in Karel Programming

JavaScript 201

Java Object-oriented Programming

Python Programming

New computer programming students who may be intimidated by the course structure can easily come up to speed through a series of fundamental building-block classes, which provide the necessary foundation for learning nearly any programming language. Convenient daytime or evening courses with 18 instructor-led hours, guide the student through the average course, which meets 2 times a week for 6 weeks. All courses are recorded for convenient student playback, and routine office hours with an instructor are available weekly.

The cost for each course ranges from $295 to $495. To learn more about course curriculum, please call 303-800-0011 to talk to a counselor, email info(at)siliconSTEMacademy(dot)com or visit http://www.siliconSTEMacademy.com.

About Silicon STEM Academy

Silicon STEM Academy is a technology training program geared toward students of all ages. Designed to meet the needs of tech students where schools and colleges struggle to keep up with industry standards and technology trends, it provides real-world tech skills in a fun, hands-on and collaborative workspace. Headquartered in Denver, Colo., Silicon STEM was co-founded by successful technology executives and educators who saw the lack of a technology-skilled workforce.