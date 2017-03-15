Herring Technology Becomes Certified ANDI® OTG 3.0 Dealer

Herring Technology

Herring Technology is pleased to announce that the company has partnered with Advanced Optical Systems, Inc. (AOS) to become an official dealer of the industry-leading ANDI OTG 3.0 Zero-Contact Fingerprint Technology.

ANDI® OTG 3.0 is a fast, accurate, touchless identity solution for enrollment verification and access control. ANDI® OTG 3.0 is designed for high-security applications like border control, airport ticket verification, visitor management, ticketless event access, medical access, facility access, and checkpoint authorization.

Herring Technology works diligently to offer clients in Middle Tennessee and throughout the country the best, most advanced commercial security and protection systems available. The new partnership with AOS enables Herring Technology to provide the rapidly growing Middle Tennessee region with fast, accurate, secure, and convenient fingerprint identification services.

“For the first time, we have an access control device that can handle high traffic areas with great speed, with guaranteed identification, without the need for a card or fob,” said Tom Herring of Herring Technology. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer this kind of technology to our clients.”

Benefits of AOS’s ANDI® OTG 3.0 include:

Speed (3000 people per hour/50 per minute)

FBI-quality fingerprints

Performs well on any fingerprints, regardless of age or collagen levels

FBI PIV, CE, and FCC certified

Cleanliness

Ease of maintenance

Ease of Use

Onboard enrollment and matching

Optional equipment for advertising revenue generation

Christopher Centamore, Director of Business Development for Advanced Optical Systems also expressed excitement about the partnership. “AOS has worked hard to identify the best security integrators around the world to install and maintain our flagship product. Herring Technology is the right partner to deliver the highest-speed, highest-reliability, biometric identity solution to the Middle Tennessee security market. We’re proud to be their partner.”

The ANDI® OTG 3.0 by AOS joins products like the Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection Systems and products from Sony, Honeywell, ExaqVision, Open Options, and Dell.

About Herring Technology

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Herring Technology is proud to be Middle Tennessee’s “Physical Security Professionals.” Utilizing state-of-the-art equipment in access control, video surveillance, intrusion alarms, shooter detection systems, lighting, fencing, and physical barriers, Herring protects valuable assets. The security professionals at Herring Technology work closely with clients to determine assets and the probability of threats to develop custom, client-focused solutions.

About Advanced Optical Systems

Advanced Optical Systems, Inc. (AOS) is a Veteran-Owned company located in Huntsville, Alabama. Incorporated in 1988, AOS has delivered smart imaging systems that detect and recognize things for more than 25 years. Some of these technologies include target recognizing missile seekers, robotic helicopter cargo systems, and space docking sensors for missions like the last Hubble Servicing Mission.