*What’s mixed HTTPS content and why it’s a problem*

An internet communication protocol that protects the integrity and confidentiality of data between users and websites, HTTPS is now a recommended practice, so the majority of webmasters adopt it.

However, when moving websites to HTTPS, some content, for instance images, videos, CSS and JavaScript files, may remain being loaded over HTTP. As a result, these insecure elements become loopholes and let attackers break into otherwise secure websites. User experience suffers as well: the vulnerable parts of pages won’t load or the users would be prevented from accessing the pages altogether.

*Checking for mixed content with WebSite Auditor*

WebSite Auditor lets users find and fix mixed HTTPS content errors, in particular:

1. Find all pages with mixed HTTPS content.

2. See the exact insecure elements (images, videos, CSS, JavaScript, ets.) on every page.

3. Send reports to clients on the exact mixed HTTPS content issues found (in WebSite Auditor Enterprise).

“The idea of this feature came from our own experience of migrating our official 20,000-page website to HTTTPS. Redirects, canonicals, mixed content – there’ve been so many things to keep in mind not to turn the whole endeavor into an SEO disaster,” says Aleh Barysevich, Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Link-Assistant.Com.

“As a result, we started to look for a way to automate the process to realize there was no SEO tool on the market to deal with the most common HTTPS migration issue — mixed HTTP/HTTPS content errors. So we thought we need to add this functionality to our on-page SEO tool, WebSite Auditor, and we invite all fellow webmasters to try it out,” continues Barysevich.

