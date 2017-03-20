PromGirl & PromGuy Celebrate March 31st as National Prom Day

To celebrate National Prom Day and everything it stands for, PromGirl and PromGuy encourage all generations to share prom photos from year’s past on social media using the hashtag #NationalPromDay with the tag @promgirlxo and @promguytux.

PromGirl, the largest nationwide online retailer of prom and special occasion dresses, and PromGuy, the leader in online men’s formalwear rental, are gearing up to celebrate the second official year of National Prom Day on March 31st. This day was created to honor friendship, cherish memories, celebrate history, and enjoy the fun and excitement this milestone event brings.

For PromGirl and PromGuy, the word PROM holds a much deeper meaning than a high school dance. They’ve redefined PROM to mean: Powerful. Real. One. More, providing an outlet for teens to express their unique personalities through fashion and create a community that fosters confidence, empowerment, and individuality. They are proud to support Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), the nation’s leading organization that empowers students to become active leaders in peer-to-peer education within their community.

“The launch of this official holiday last year was a landmark event. We are excited to celebrate our second year and fully support the combined missions of PromGirl, PromGuy and SADD. Our goal is to create a safer community, where teens feel confident in their individuality, and make as big of a positive impact as we can,” David Wilkenfeld, CEO of PromGirl.

To celebrate National Prom Day and everything it stands for, PromGirl and PromGuy encourage all generations to share prom photos from year’s past on social media using the hashtag #NationalPromDay with the tag @promgirlxo and @promguytux. Let’s re-live history with a Flashback Friday by sharing some of the most treasured memories in each of our lives and embrace this special occasion that continues to hold so much tradition. If prom photos are not available, we encourage sharing any image that celebrates confidence and tagging friends who have empowered with confidence.

“This is a special time when all generations can truly reflect on how Prom has changed over time, while staying true to the many traditions that have remained the same. Let’s believe in what PROM means, and stand together, supporting and empowering teens to be the best they can be. Together, we can make history,” Peter Abruzzo, CEO of PromGuy.

To help support SADD, the goal for 2017 is to reach $40,000 in donations. PromGirl and PromGuy will donate a portion of all sales generated on National Prom Day for every dress purchased on promgirl.com and tux rented on promguy.com. They are also aligning with strategic partners to make direct donations and encouraging people from around the globe to donate to SADD though NationalPromDay.org.

To learn more about National Prom Day, visit nationalpromday.org.

For more information on PromGirl & PromGuy, please contact Robyn Stevens, prmedia(at)live(dot)com.

For more information on SADD, please contact Lindsey Kobelt, lkobelt(at)sadd(dot)org.

About PromGirl

Founded in 1998, PromGirl.com is the largest online retailer of special occasion fashions, offering an extensive selection of high-quality, “in-stock” dresses at a wide-ranging price point through its online store at PromGirl.com and SimplyDresses.com. Via its websites, mobile and social platforms, PromGirl is known for delivering a best-in-class shopping experience and puts their customers at the forefront of everything they do. PromGirl’s reach is global and they proudly deliver “dream dresses” to over 140 international destinations. With an expert team of seasoned professionals in NYC and Middletown, DE, and a state of the art facility in NJ that houses hundreds of thousands of dresses, each year, PromGirl donates thousands of dresses to those in need and contributes financially to multiple charities. https://www.promgirl.com/

About PromGuy

PromGuy.com is an online expert in formalwear, delivering the world’s finest designer tuxedo and suit rentals. Offering the finest fabrics ever introduced to rental, color coordination, and a guaranteed fit, their designer-driven collections fuse classic elegance with modern swagger. It’s the details that make the difference: luxury fabrics, sleeker cuts, narrower lapels, sophisticated colors and authentic tailoring. Exclusively on PromGuy.com for Prom 2017, for a limited time, complimentary Randy Jackson collectible bowties will be offered with every tuxedo rental. PromGuy.com is putting the fashion back into formalwear. Headquartered in Chicago with a 240,000-square foot facility in Memphis, PromGuy ships direct to their customer’s doorstep—coast to coast—one week prior to the event. Their expert team and Fit Specialists are standing by to ensure the PromGuy experience is top notch, with the perfect look to reflect every unique style. https://promguy.com/

About SADD

Founded in 1981, SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) is the nation’s premier youth health and safety organization. SADD empowers young people with tools and resources needed to confront the risks and pressures they face every day including substance abuse, impaired and distracted driving, mental health issues and more. Through informed programming and a national peer-to-peer network, SADD is shaping young people into leaders and advocates of youth health and safety in their schools and communities. There are hundreds of thousands of active SADD students across all 50 states and millions of successful alumni. Join the SADD movement atsadd.org and follow SADD on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.