WGN America "Outsiders" Co-Star Creates First Feature Film

South Jersey native and Season 2 "Outsiders" Co-Star, Kerry Patton, has taken on a new initiative to bring awareness to a world-wide epidemic which hits hundreds of thousands of our world's most vulnerable--children.

Patton believes its time people stop turning a blind eye to sexual predators. Its time to bring awareness to the unprecedented crisis that causes so much physical and mental anguish to our children.

After hearing about the sexual molestation of a young girl in North East Pennsylvania, Patton was quick to action.

Several sleepless nights wondering what he would do if such an atrocity happened to one of his own children, he took to his computer and began writing a movie script.

Within five days, and with the help of his co-writer and producer, Edward Luecke, the script was complete.

Patton stated that, "Dark of Light is a movie meant to make people think, not just about what they would do as parents but also to think about this thing we call justice."

With a simple budget of just ten-thousand dollars and a limited cast of four, which includes his own daughter in the movie, "Dark of Light" was filmed in just five days in the pristine Endless Mountains region of North East Pennsylvania.

"Dark of Light" will be released on April 25th 2017 through iTunes, Amazon, Vimeo on Demand, VHX, Google Play, and YouTube on Demand.

