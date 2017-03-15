HowStuffWorks Announces The Stuff of Life Season Two

HowStuffWorks, a preeminent publisher of informational video, podcast and editorial content, has announced the premiere of Season Two of its podcast, The Stuff of Life. As the only season-based podcast in the HowStuffWorks network, host Julie Douglas and producer Noel Brown fall down the rabbit hole of chaos, search for a little zen, examine what makes us angry, and explore the miracle of empathy in wiring us all together across this broken world in which we live. New episodes will be released every Wednesday, beginning today.

In today’s inaugural episode, “Broken,” The Stuff of Life heads to Washington DC on the day of presidential the inauguration and the eve of the Women’s March to find out how the personal has slowly become the political. The team also looks to Kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing damaged things, to find out how to mend ourselves. Because no matter where Americans fall on the political spectrum, it has become increasingly apparent that the world currently feels fragmented, culturally, politically and societally.

“We hope to bring back the ‘water cooler’ experience for listeners, creating a sense of community, giving people a reason to listen, recognizing and discussing aspects of life that we’re all feeling,” said Julie Douglas, host of The Stuff of Life. “We feel that what the world is missing right now is a sense of connectedness, and that’s what The Stuff of Life team is hoping to resurrect--the thought that our common denominator is our brokenness.”

While the entire season is set on guiding listeners through the individual experience, season two will end on the note of the collective. In other words, the idea that each of us is connected to one another, relies on each other, gives and takes -- consciously or unconsciously -- weaving the web of support that it takes to make a society.

Along the vein of connectivity, The Stuff of Life will provide a call-in number for listeners to share their stories with Julie and co-producer Noel Brown. These anecdotes will then be turned into audiograms in the days following the original episode. Listener-mail has and will remain an integral part of the fan experience for HowStuffWorks, and the call-in number elevates this further by providing a fresh, personal way to hear and share stories.The Stuff of Life’s social channels will also serve as a home for listeners, bridging the gap between each episode with user-created commentary that relate to the previous week’s show.

“We’re thrilled to have Julie and the team back for a second season,” said Jason Hoch, Chief Content Officer of HowStuffWorks. “The Stuff of Life first began as an experimental show, following no hard- and fast-rules. The appeal of this season is our ability to take HowStuffWorks dedication to longform, in-depth content and apply it to experiences that affect us all.”

The launch of The Stuff of Life comes on the heels of the premiere of Foodstuff, the 13th podcast brand within the HowStuffWorks network, with more shows slated for later in the year. HowStuffWorks is consistently ranked as one of the top five podcast networks, with Stuff You Should Know and Stuff You Missed in History Class in the top twenty shows according to Podtrac.

####

About HowStuffWorks

Founded in 1998, HowStuffWorks is a preeminent publisher of informative video, podcast and editorial content. The parent company of twelve leading brands including Stuff You Should Know, Stuff You Missed in History Class, and Stuff Mom Never Told You, HowStuffWorks’ writers, editors, podcasters and video hosts share all the things they are most excited to learn about with highly-engaged fan-bases across multiple platforms, devices and distribution partners. With an expansive and award winning collection of audio podcasts and video series, HowStuffWorks reaches a network of nearly 30 million unique visitors a month, and is #3 in global downloads, with millions of downloads across the Stuff Family sites. For more information, please visit http://www.howstuffworks.com.